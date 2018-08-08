ENHANCING BRAIN FUNCTION: Dr. Denise Florane of Mandeville will discuss strategies for enhancing brain function at any age from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the Mandeville COAST Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT: The Council on Aging for St. Tammany Parish's caregiver support program lets those caring for people with Alzheimer's, dementia or other age-related illnesses share their struggles and successes, guided by gerontologist Matt Estrade. Sessions are scheduled at:
- Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month; the next sessions will be Aug. 21.
- Covington Senior Center, 500 Theard St., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month; the next sessions will be Aug. 14 and Aug. 28.
For information, call (504) 339-1757.
DOCTORS HONORED: St. Tammany Quality Network presented Medical Director Awards to Drs. Roy Saguiguit and Robert Capitelli. Saguiguit was recognized for efforts in managing patients with CHF, COPD, hypertension and diabetes. Capitelli was honored upon his retirement for launching the network and leadership on the board of managers.
COMMON HAND CONDITIONS SEMINAR: Learn about five common hand conditions, such as carpel tunnel syndrome and Dupuytren’s Disease, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Dr. Blane Sessions of Louisiana Hand to Shoulder Center will present and answer questions. Registration is encouraged; adults only. Register online at bit.ly/HandHealth81418 or call (985) 626-9779. Also visit www.sttammanylibrary.org for information about additional adult programs.
YOGA CLASSES FOR CANCER PATIENTS AND CAREGIVERS: Certified yoga instructor Patricia Hart, RYT, conducts free classes for patients, survivors and caregivers Mondays at 5:30 p.m. at Slidell Memorial Hospital’s Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. The class is open to people with other conditions for a $5 fee. Participants should wear loosefitting, comfortable clothing. Mats, blankets and bolsters are available. Call (985) 707-4961.
MEDICARE COUNSELING: The state Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Information Program will offer counseling services for Medicare beneficiaries from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. The next session will be Aug. 15. The counselor is Medicare-certified and can explain original Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. For more information, call (800) 259-5300 or visit ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
GIRL TALK: Girls ages 9-13 will learn about the physical, social and emotional changes of puberty during the Girl Talk session from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. Presenters will include pediatrician Alice LeBreton and dermatologist Deborah Hilton. Teens must be accompanied by an adult. The fee is $15 per family. To register, call (985) 280-2657 or visit slidellmemorial.org.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
BABY AND ME TOBACCO-FREE: Slidell Memorial Hospital is holding smoking-cessation programs for expectant mothers on Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment. For information or to request an application, call Ashlee Menke at (504) 733-5539.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.