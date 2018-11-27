The Slidell City Council adopted several high-profiles ordinances at its meeting on Tuesday, but it was a decidedly less-publicized item at the end of the agenda that seemed to excite the council and Mayor Greg Cromer the most.
The council unanimously granted a conditional-use permit to ASMT, Inc. for the renovation and operation of the former Textron site on Front St. near Cleveland Ave.
Not much at all was said Tuesday about ASMT or the negotiations that brought the company to the Camellia City, but Slidell officials didn’t temper their enthusiastic welcome.
ASMT representative Drew Herrington briefly addressed the council on Tuesday. After the meeting, he said the company could be doing business in Slidell by Thursday.
That came as no surprise to Cromer, who indicated plans to woo ASMT to Slidell from New Orleans had been ongoing for quite some time. Still, the mayor said he would have to remain a bit “cryptic” until final business dealings with the company were complete.
“(We thought this would happen eventually,) but things have just happened a little bit quicker (than expected,)” Cromer told the council, referring to arrangements that brought ASMT to Slidell. “We greatly thank ASMT for being here in our community and we welcome you with open arms.”
ASMT, which is a company based in Turkey that most recently was doing business locally in New Orleans, mass manufactures small metal machine parts using a metallurgic process called “sintering” which involves welding together small metal particles into various shapes.
According to documents included in the meeting’s agenda, the sintering process at 2859 Front St. will be fueled by an ATMOS natural gas line entering the property from the intersection of Bayou Liberty Road and Cleveland Ave. Manufacturing equipment will be enclosed on site and there are no expected adverse impacts from noise, light or traffic.
An oil/water waste discharge produced in the metallurgic process would be separated before the water is discharged into the city’s sewer system (oil would be collected and either recycled or sold.) A cooling tower will be built on site to cool the heated gases exhausted in the process. The tower will have a closed loop so exhaust is contained and captured.
In other business on Tuesday, the council voted 8-1 to allow mobile food trucks in commercial and industrial zones that already allow drive-through restaurants. Several officials with the Olde Towne Slidell Main Street organization spoke in favor of the decision, which they said would bring additional visitors to areas that need more visitor traffic. They said food trucks could help established restaurants, as well, by increasing the number of people in areas where they do business.
Food truck operators will be required to purchase a city permit and pay sales taxes. The trucks could open only between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. unless otherwise specified in a special-event permit.
Councilman at Large Bill Borchert sponsored the food truck bill that was introduced by previous city councilman and Slidell Mayor Sam Caruso. District C Councilman Warren Crockett cast the lone dissenting vote.
The council also amended the city’s code of ordinances to require massage therapists to be licensed by the state and for establishments employing them to hold occupational licenses saying proper therapeutic massage services are offered on the premises.
Slidell Police conducting an undercover sting in April arrested four women on prostitution charges at three different massage parlors in the city. A month later, the council placed a moratorium on new massage businesses until Nov. 30.
The change in city code is designed to protect the interests of professional massage therapists doing business in the city. Cromer said stiff penalties (fines, revocation of licenses, jail time) “give teeth” to the city should persons try to pose as legitimate massage therapists.
Also on Tuesday, the council voted 8-1 to officially name the Heritage Park amphitheater stage the “Ronnie and Gardner Kole Stage."
The Koles have supported Slidell’s cultural arts scene for decades and through events such as the annual Jazz on the Bayou event at their home on Bayou Liberty, have raised more than $1.5 million for local non-profits, including Easter Seals, STARC, Safe Harbor, the Tammany Trace Foundation and more.
Ronnie Kole is a world-renowned pianist, is one of five persons enshrined in the New Orleans Musical Legends Park and is a member of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. He has performed for six U.S. Presidents and Pope John Paul II, and he helped organize both the first New Orleans Jazz Fest and French Quarter Festival.
His wife Gardner founded the Slidell Arts Guild and owned the first ballet studio in Slidell, which allowed her to teach dance arts to countless area children in a time when such education was rare in the parish.
Louisiana Revised Statute 42:267 allows for the naming of a portion of a public building after a living person. Borchert sponsored the ordinance to name the stage for the Koles. District D Councilman Val Vanney cast the only dissenting vote.
The council also voted to condemn and demolish within 30 days two auxiliary buildings adjacent to a home at 609 Hailey Ave.