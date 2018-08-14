The Village of Folsom grew by 40.76 acres on Aug. 13 when its Board of Aldermen annexed land on the south side of Quaglino Road.
The land, owned by members of the Mendheim family, will be developed into eight lots intended as “mini-farms” under the A-1 residential zoning category, according to Andrew Mendheim, who briefly described the project at the aldermen's monthly meeting.
Each lot will be at least four acres in size and will have at least 300 feet of road frontage. The Mendheims had originally requested A-2 zoning, which would have allowed 11 lots, but the village Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended the less-dense A-1 zoning.
Mendheim said restrictive covenants would be used to ensure that any structures erected on the lots would meet minimum size and architectural standards. The specific plans for how the land will be subdivided will be subject to further review and approval by the commission and aldermen.
In a related announcement, Alderwoman Jill Mathies said that the village is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy on the Planning and Zoning Commission created when Commissioner Leisha Cousin moved outside of the city limits. Those interested in applying should contact planning and zoning clerk Diane Sanders in the village office.
In other business, aldermen approved the allocation of $98,101 for the purchase of three new 2019 Ford Police Interceptor vehicles. Each vehicle will be purchased at a state-contracted price of $27,465. The balance of the cost is for the installation of light bars, prisoner cages and striping on two of the three vehicles. The third will be an unmarked unit.
The cruisers will replace three used units that were donated to the village by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office several years ago and that have outlived their usefulness.
Also on Aug. 13, village engineer Jay Pittman reported that two capital improvement projects are moving along as expected.
Work on the $2.5 million rehabilitation of the village sewerage system is in progress, he said. The closed-circuit TV inspection of the system’s piping has been completed, and work to replace or reline damaged or deteriorating sections is being scheduled. Rebuilding of the system’s wastewater treatment plant is getting underway, and three new lift stations are on order.
Pittman says the condition of the village system is “not out of the ordinary,” given the fact that the last major overhaul was performed more than 30 years ago.
Pittman also reported that the relocation of a major water line running along La. 25 in the middle of the village was progressing. The line is being moved to accommodate the widening of the roadway by the state highway department to provide a center turning lane.
The budgeted cost of the water line relocation is $186,000, with funding coming from the village's streets and drainage account.