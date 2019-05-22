Kids can spend a week this summer celebrating with the animals at the Northshore Humane Society's summer camps.
Children ages 8 to 15 can participate in games and activities, meet animal experts and ambassadors and get a chance to help some homeless animals through service projects. Pet care will also be part of the program.
Half-day camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, with drop off at 8:30 a.m. Full-day camp runs until 3 p.m. Camps begin June 3 (ages 11-13), June 24 (ages 8-10), July 8 (ages 14-15) and July 22 (ages 11-13).
Cost for half-day camp is $180 per child per week. Cost for full-day camp is $250 per child per week, with lunch included. Camps begin June 10 (ages 8-10), June 17 (ages 11-13) and July 15 (ages 8-10).
Register at www.northshorehumane.org.