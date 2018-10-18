A defensive stop on a two-point conversion in the second quarter proved to be the difference as Clearwood Junior High defeated William Pitcher Junior High 8-6 on Oct. 18 to repeat as St. Tammany Parish Public Schools Division II champions.
With Clearwood leading 8-0 at Panthers Stadium, Kylin Robertson rumbled 29 yards for a touchdown for William Pitcher. However, on the subsequent two-point conversion attempt, Robertson was stopped, keeping the score 8-6.
The win for Clearwood Junior High (5-0) caps off a second consecutive unbeaten season for the Cougars.
“Great game,” Clearwood coach Patrick Armand said. “This team surpasses my expectations all season long. Sometimes you have better athletes and you expect to win, but this team won with hearts and smarts. I couldn’t be any more proud of what they accomplished.”
Taking the opening kickoff from its own 41, Clearwood drove the length of the field and took the lead for good at 8-0 when Cameron Dorsey hit Mason Stringer for a 25-yard touchdown pass and subsequent two-point conversion to make it 8-0 Cougars.
Dorsey ended up completing 3 of 6 passes for 26 yards and rushing for 35 yards on 10 carries.
The story of the game for Clearwood was the play of seventh-grader Nellie Lopez. Lopez finished as the game’s leading rusher, gobbling up 119 yards on 16 carries.
William Pitcher would have multiple opportunities to take the lead in the second half, including a drive that made it all the way to the Clearwood 17, before failing to convert on fourth down.
The duo of Kengle James and Robertson led the way for the Panthers, who finished the 2018 season 3-3. James rushed for 58 yards on nine carries, and Robertson finished with 41 yards on five carries.