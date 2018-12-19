HOLIDAY EVENTS
CHRISTMAS IN THE COUNTRY: Various times through Monday. Downtown Covington. Special shopping events, strolling musicians and more. Free. (985) 892-1873 or 1873 or covla.com.
CHRISTMAS IN A VICTORIAN PARLOR: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturday. Otis House Museum, 119 Fairview Drive, Madisonville. Tours featuring Victorian Christmases. $4. (985) 892-4652.
CANDLELIGHT CAROLING: 7 p.m. Wednesday. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St., Rescheduled from Dec. 8. Free. covla.com.
SLIDELL’S BAYOU CHRISTMAS: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane. The Boys and Girls Club of Slidell present three days of lights, entertainment and food. Free. (985) 960-1241.
MUSIC
NORTHSHORE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA: 7 p.m. Friday. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2055 Second St. Seasonal favorites from the local group. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
FAMILY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. A night of seasonal song and dance. $10. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
BAROQUE CHRISTMAS: 7:30 p.m. Friday. First Baptist Church of Covington. 16333 La. 1085. The Louisiana Philharmonic presents its classical show featuring works by Ralph Vaughn Williams, Corelli and Bach plus the Messiah. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
CAROLING AT THE TRAILHEAD: 5 p.m. Sunday. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The Cornerstone Church invites all to sing classical seasonal songs. Free. janeaustenfestival.org.
JAZZ ON CHRISTMAS EVE: 6 p.m. Monday. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire, Covington. Jamil Sharp leads his group with a new twist on Christmas classics. Free. (985) 892-3177.
KID STUFF
NUTCRACKER HIGH TEA: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St. Covington. Fill your cup with cheer and experience "The Nutcracker." (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
OTHER EVENTS
THE BOOGIE MEN: 9:30 p.m. Friday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
TAB BENOIT: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
ART
SEQUENTIAL REALITIES: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturday through Jan. 26. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington, Featuring the work of James Burke. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.com.
SLIDELL MAGAZINE CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday. Slidell Cultural Center, Celebrating 100 covers of the magazine. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
LOUISIANA WATERCOLOR SOCIETY WINTER SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily though Jan. 4. Christwood Retirement Community, 100 Christwood Drive, Covington. The society’s 50th anniversary celebrated by a juried show honoring the late Claire Rohrbough. Free. (985) 898-0515 or Christwoodrc.com
CALL FOR ARTISTS
SALAD DAYS: Feb. 8-March 22. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists ages 5-19. Deadline for entry is Jan. 28. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
OUTDOORS
NATURE WALK AND TITIVATION: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Enjoy the sights and sounds of nature while sprucing up the trails. Loppers provided. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
STORYWALK: Noon Friday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Walk the trails while reading the interactive story “Over and Under the Snow.” Free. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
MOONLIGHT HIKE AND MARSHMALLOW MELT: 5:10 p.m. Saturday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Enjoy the center in a nighttime setting. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
BICYCLING THE BACK TRAILS: 9 a.m. Sunday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. David Moeller gives his tips for riding the trails. Free for members; $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 635386 Home Estates Drive, Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. third Thursdays. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212.
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447.
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood St., Covington. Free. (985) 893-2884.