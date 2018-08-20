Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal is watching a dream come true.
When Fandal was running for office in 2016, one of his promises was to start a mentoring program for at-risk youth. In November 2017, he made good on that promise with Kids and Police, which is already showing encouraging results.
Just ask Talisha Rome, whose son, Chris Rome, 13, was the first young man mentored through Kids and Police.
“Once they started mentoring my son, once they stepped into our lives, my baby made a complete change,” Rome said. “Not only that, but they are helping our whole family. They are changing more than just my child. They also encouraged me to get into rehab for drinking. They are a blessing.”
Chris Rome is one of six Slidell youths between the ages of 8 and 12 who are considered at risk and who are taking part in the program. The officers have (at least) biweekly contact, including texting, activities and attending events. There are also group activities, fishing, golf and more.
“This is something I am very passionate about and truly believe will make a difference in our community,” Fandal said last November when the program was launched. “I believe we can make a positive difference and potentially change the life of several kids in our community.”
Research shows, he said, that mentors can help young people make better grades, have better attitudes and avoid pitfalls such as drug and alcohol abuse.
The young men in the program give KAP high marks.
Austin Womboles, 12, who goes to Slidell Junior High, said the program has helped him deal with bullies and focus more on school work.
Sean Brown, 11, a student at St. Tammany Junior High, said his mentors come up with some good ideas that are a lot of fun, like taking part in the Ninja Warrior game at LEAN Performance Academy. Added Fandal: “The chief participating maybe wasn’t a good idea.”
Though he was suffering some aches and pains from playing Ninja Warrior, Fandal said, it’s important for him to also be the face of KAP and to help find kids that really need a positive role model.
“We reached out to churches, the Boys and Girls Club — anywhere where we can reach kids,” Fandal said.
Fandal said volunteers have taken extra steps to help lead the program.
“The mentors have really stepped up to run the program,” Fandal said, pointing out Officer Cliff Laigast as the “father” of the program and Officer Joe Martin as the “stepfather.” Both reserve officers, who mentor in their spare time, said they love the interaction with children.
“We take them fishing, find out their lunch schedules and have lunch with them at school,” Laigast said. “The other kids notice that. It helps a lot with bullying issues and shows teachers that these kids are trying to move in a different direction. We’ve had a lot of positive feedback.”
“The community has been very supportive,” Fandal added. One Slidell resident even donated a Hummer, which the Police Department has used to bring the kids for rides, including a ride in Slidell parades last year. They plan to do the same in 2019, with the Hummer painted black and outfitted in a more distinctive manner.
Martin said he has seen the fruits of KAP, and he is grateful to be a part of something that makes a difference in the lives of others.
“I’ve seen kids go from borderline good to good grades,” he said. “Everyone speaks up more and more. We are building trust.”
They are also building relationships with the families of the children, and Martin said families “become part of the program, too.”
“It shows the community you don’t have to be afraid of the police,” Laigast said.
Fandal agreed, saying the program has worked because of community support.
“We are unique here in that the Slidell community offers tremendous support to the police. I want people to know we are approachable.”
He also wants people to know that KAP is doing what it is intended to do.
“This program helps turn lives around,” Fandal said. “This age group is so important to reach. They come to a fork in the road, and we want them to choose the right fork.”
That’s just what happened to Chris Rome, his mother said. He’s stopped hanging out with the wrong group, he concentrates on school and is a standout football player at St. Tammany Junior High.
The key to this change in her son, Talisha Rome said, is that “He doesn’t want to let them (his mentors) down.”
“I can’t say it enough,” she said. “They caught my son on the cusp of going the wrong way.”
They caught him, she said, and helped him go the right way.
That's just what Fandal was aiming for.