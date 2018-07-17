Timothy O'Hara, a local businessman and a military veteran, has announced his candidacy to be the next mayor of Covington.
O'Hara graduated from Redemptorist High School in New Orleans and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Loyola University and a degree in international business at UNO. He completed law enforcement training at LSU and was deputized in Jefferson Parish. He also took courses in containerization at Kings Point (N.Y.) and studied at Soka University in Japan.
O'Hara served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
His business experience includes a 21-year stint with Zim-American Israeli Shipping where he served for a time as vice president of marketing. He also has been a managing partner of O'Fishell Seafood (an exporting business,) and currently is employed by a local food distributor.
O'Hara's platform for mayor includes creating jobs, putting Covington police on "strong and effective" rolling foot patrols in local neighborhoods, lobbying the state legislature to raise the homestead exemption, lowering city water rates and improving water quality. He wants to use his contacts in international trade to have businesses consider relocating to Covington.
"As mayor, you must act as an ambassador, knock on doors and ask for the business to come to your City of Covington," he wrote in a release.
O'Hara moved to Covington with his wife and four children in the 1980s, though he has frequented the town since the 1950s when he would visit his grandparents, who owned a home on the Bogue Falaya River.
O'Hara said his campaign motto is "Act Global, Think Local."
The Covington mayoral election is scheduled for April 2019. At least three others have announced their candidacy, including businessman Mark Johnson, Covington District E Council Rick Smith and former Covington Mayor Candace Watkins.