A special benefit performance of “A My Name is Alice,” to be staged at 8 p.m. Friday at Cutting Edge Theater in Slidell, will benefit cast member Sandy Wolsefer, whose husband, David Fetch, died unexpectedly Sept. 29 shortly after the production’s first performance.
The show’s regular run, which was to have concluded Saturday, was canceled.
Fetch, 46, had joined the cast and crew, plus friends and other family members, for a late meal following the musical revue’s debut. But he died shortly after he and Wolsefer had gone home.
“We were all in a state of shock,” cast member Jennifer Gesvantner said. “You could tell how much Sandy was in love with her husband, and their daughter just adored him.
“It’s terribly sad for all of us to go through this.”
"A My Name is Alice" was Wolsefer’s first show at Cutting Edge, but Gesvantner said she had quickly bonded with her fellow cast members, Thais Kitchens, Angela Euliatre and Becky Alphonso, all regular performers at the theater.
No formal admission will be charged Friday. Patrons are being asked to donate what they can.
For information or to make a donation, call (985) 649-3727 or visit cuttingedgetheater.com.