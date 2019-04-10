Slidell Memorial Hospital residents are warning local residents about a telephone scam in which a caller claims to be a hospital employee and offers an insurance product.
The calls are not legitimate, according to the hospital news release, and recipients should not provide any personal information.
"SMH does not have a telemarketing department and does not sell such products," the news release said.
The hospital was alerted to the scam by local residents who said that they received calls and that the caller ID said they were from the hospital, what's known as "spoofing."
Slidell Memorial says that people who have never been a patient there and are not currently scheduled for a medical procedure are unlikely to receive a call from the hospital.
If someone receives a call purporting to be from Slidell Memorial, the hospital recommends hanging up and calling the hospital's main line, 985-280-2200.