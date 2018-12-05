CHAMBER AWARD NOMINATIONS: Friday, Dec. 7, is the deadline for nominations for the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce awards program. Nominees are accepted for New Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year and Community Involvement Business of the Year. Awards will be present at Starry, Starry Nights in the East Friday, Jan. 18. For information, visit www.estchamber.com.
BOOK SALE: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a Second Saturday Special Sale (SSSSale) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Included are more than 100 select books for children and teens. Prices range from $1-$3. For information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
TOY DRIVE: Now through Monday, Dec. 10, Lakeview Regional Medical Center is collecting new, unwrapped gifts and toys to be donated to St. Tammany Project Christmas. Items are given to the parents the week before Christmas. Older children, ages 13-17, are often overlooked during toy drives. St. Tammany Project Christmas recommends the following list of affordable gifts for teens:
- Sports equipment: basketballs, soccer balls, baseballs and gloves, footballs, tennis rackets, tennis balls
- Art supplies: colored pencils, paint, brushes, sketch pads
- Games: board games, card games
- Journals
- Backpacks
- Jewelry and purses
- Makeup, lotion, perfume
- Hats and scarves
- Blankets and fuzzy socks
Unwrapped items may be brought to the hospital at 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington, to the Human Resources Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and to the PBX Department other hours.
WREATH SPONSORS SOUGHT: Now through Saturday, Dec. 15, Wreaths Across America seeks sponsors for the National Remembrance Ceremony at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Drive in Slidell. The ceremony at 11 a.m. is done by the St. Tammany Parish President's Veterans and Military Affairs Advisory Council, with sponsorship starting at $15 per wreath. For information, visit www.sttammanyveterans.com.
YOGA FOR HOLIDAYS: Alleviate holiday stress with yoga at two St. Tammany Parish library branches. At the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St., yoga will be 11:15 a.m. Monday. Call (985) 845-4819. At the South Slidell Branch Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, calls will be at 10 a.m. Friday and Dec. 14. Call (985) 781-0099.
FAMILY APPRECIATION DAY: A veterans' appreciation day and viewing of the traditional Army-Navy gridiron matchup will be at noon Saturday at the Robert H. Burns American Legion Post 16, 2031 U.S. 190 West, Covington. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided, plus silent auctions and raffles. In addition, name plaques can be purchased for the Memorial Wall. For more information, contact Ralph J. Barras at (985) 892-1064.
SOLAR, ENERGY PROGRAMS: Learn about community solar and innovative energy efficiency programs at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Pearl River Branch Library, 64580 La. 41. Kevin Fitzwilliam, a fellow with the Environmental Entrepreneurs, will discuss trends. Registration is encouraged at www.sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call (985) 863-5518.
BREAKFAST WITH THE BIRDS: Join volunteers at the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge Ridge Trail with access at Chef Menteur Highway at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, for Breakfast with the Birds. The nature walks, for all ages, cover bird identification, wildlife observation, basic plant identification, habitat restoration projects and more. Bring a bagged breakfast to the pavilion and tally species spotted throughout the guided walk. Loaner binoculars are available upon request through refuge volunteer Sandi Wicklund at sandiwicklund@gmail.com.
LIBERAL LIBATIONS: Drinking Liberally, a discussion group of like-minded people, meets on the second Thursday each month. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly St., Abita Springs.
COMPUTER CLASS: St. Tammany Computer Association will begin a series of beginners and intermediate classes in Windows 10 Jan. 5, but those interested may come as a guest to a class at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, to get acquainted at the St. Tammany Parish Military Road Complex (STPMRC), 61134 N. Military Road, Slidell. Classes are free to all paid members. Dues are $20 but are free until the end of the year. Classes meet on Saturday and Thursdays. For information, email sharpe1080@gmail.com, or call Janet at (985)863-2906.
DECEMBER LUNCHEON: The Northlake Newcomers Club will hold its holiday luncheon at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Beau Chene Country Club, 602 N. Beau Chene Drive, Mandeville. Musician Craig Cortell will speak and lead holiday singing. Cost is $26.50 for members and $29.50 for guests. Deadline is Dec. 7. Mail checks to Linda Nichols, 660 Hutchinson St., Mandeville.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14-15, at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. There will be holiday books and $5 sealed bargain boxes with 20 hardback books in each. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gmail.com.