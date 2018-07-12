The St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission has approved final plans for six subdivisions that will make 235 new residential lots available for sale, mainly on the west side of the parish.
At its July meeting, the commission approved:
- The Willows, 25 lots on 17.1 acres north of the intersection of Interstate 12 and La. 1085, west of Covington
- Perrilloux Trace, 25 lots on 10 acres south of I-12 on Perrilloux Road, west of Madisonville
- Terra Bella Phase 1A-9, 32 lots on 10.6 acres, north of La. 1085, west of La. 21, south of Covington
- Abita Ridge Phase 1, 47 lots on 24.6 acres, north of Harrison Avenue, east of U.S. 190, south of Covington
- Maison du Lac Phase 2, 36 lots on 11.1 acres, south of La. 1085, west of La. 21, south of Covington
- Ashton Parc, 70 lots on 18.3 acres south of Haas Road, east of U.S. 11, north of Slidell
Five of the six subdivisions were assessed a total of $444,773 in mandatory road and drainage impact fees of $1,077 and $1,114, respectively, per lot. No additional fees were assessed against Terra Bella, since the developer had entered into a voluntary development agreement with the parish and had already paid the fees.
Commissioners postponed action on final plans for Abita Lakes Phase 3-B-2, 17 lots on 33 acres south of Lowe Davis Road, east of La. 59, north of Abita Springs. The planning department staff noted that construction of the subdivision was not complete and identified multiple drainage problems that had not been corrected.
In other action, the panel postponed approval of preliminary plans for three other subdivisions at the developers’ request.