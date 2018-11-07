“Fierce Beauty Revolution” was the theme for the You Night fashion show at the Castine Center in Mandeville.
The glamorous occasion was a celebration of women embracing life beyond cancer.
This year’s fierce “warriors” against cancer dressed the part in the show, which is the culmination of the five-month program.
The You Night Runway Training program is held in St. Tammany Parish and New Orleans and is a structured curriculum of coaching and healing.
Participants range from those having just completed cancer treatment to others several years post-treatment. They are often referred to the program by health care providers.
“We have creativity and laughter,” said You Night executive producer and founder Lisa McKenzie, adding that cancer survivors become mentally and emotionally stronger through the group.
Twenty-two members of the You Night St. Tammany Class of 2018 modeled long gowns, casual wear and jeans on a 90-foot runway stage.
Co-hosts were WGNO reporter Kenny Lopez and attorney and Miss Louisiana USA 2015 Candice Bennatt. Special VIP guests enjoyed the show while seated at white sofas and pub tables decorated with sparkling lights and roses.
Other festivities included live music by The Top Cats, a silent auction, boutique shopping, a photo booth, food and cocktails, and even a surprise marriage proposal. “ScART” was presented, showcasing artwork by cancer survivors that reflects their attitudes and acceptance of their scars.
For more information about You Night, go to www.younightevents.com.
Junior League holds polo benefit
It was a beautiful day for polo at Summergrove Farms in Folsom on Oct. 21, where more than 1,500 patrons enjoyed the excitement of the 22nd annual Junior League of Greater Covington Harvest Cup Polo Classic.
The event featured matches by the New Orleans Polo Club, jazz brunch, a bourbon tasting, live music by Four Unplugged, live and silent auctions, food and drinks from 25 area vendors and more.
Artist Denise Hopkins auction off live artwork, and the 610 Stompers surprised guests with their moves during a divot stomp. A Halo Mimi pop-up shop showcased fashionable polo hats and mini horses.
Mistress of ceremonies for the annual Pretty Woman Hat Contest was jewelry designer Reagan Charleston.
Leading the 2018 Harvest Cup Polo Classic committee were co-chairwoman Elizabeth Westervelt and Lillie Parrie. Hosts were David Fennelly and Carlos Sanchez.
The Polo Classic is the primary fundraiser for the Junior League, raising money for its community service efforts such as Project Homecoming, Project Prom, Girls’ Health Day and more. The league's signature project is the Children’s Museum of St. Tammany.
For more information on the Junior League, go to www.jlgc.net.