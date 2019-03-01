Feb. 18
Jessica Degavage: 28, 327 A Robert St., Slidell, probation violation.
Jared Schorle: 28, 19363 Fitzgerald Road, Covington, drug court sanction.
Michael Wilson: 50, 1815 Effie St., Slidell, sexual battery.
Robert Williams: 36, 1945 Avenue L, Bogalusa, two counts of distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, distribution of Schedule I CDS.
C.L. Parker: 23, 43370 Klien Road, Hammond, two counts of distribution of Schedule I CDS, two counts of distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule ICDS, possession of Schedule IV CDS with intent to distribute.
James Johns: 39, 730 Tarrtown Road, Adrian, Pa, three counts of simple burglary.
William Seither: 27, 20153 Palm Blvd., Covington, two counts of vehicular homicide, DWI second offense.
Darnell Reed: 48, 904 South Columbia St., Bogalusa, two counts of simple burglary.
David Mangene: 58, 13246 Lake Bend Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, hit and run, careless operation.
Chester Washington: 66, 59106 Carroll ROad, Slidell, housed for court.
James Nall: 32, 17910 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, housed for court.
Casey Collins: 36, 115 Jefferson Heights, Jefferson, housed for court.
Brandon Alexander: 31, 2800 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, housed for court.
Megan German: 28, 4238 Tupelo Drive, Slidell, housed for court.
Jacob Foreman: 25, 783 Kostmayer Ave., Slidell, four counts of contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Quantrell Porter: 41, 1847 Bund St., Bogalusa, two headlights required, driving under suspension, two counts of possession of Schedule I.
Leonard Hilton: 35, 600 Gordon Road, Marrero, parole violation.
Kelton Peterson: 30, 506, Caswell Ave., Bogalusa, criminal mischief, stalking, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Terico Brooks: 19, 59 Scion Mitchell Road, Picayune, Miss., DWI first offense, improper lane use, driver must be licensed, rear and marker lamps red in color, flight from officer.
Anthony Davis: 44, 1743 Homestead Drive, New Orleans, fugitive.
Michael Dickel: 41, 701 Canary Pine Court, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery second offense.
Ciera Gunter: 24, 61145 North 24th St., Lacombe, violation of protection order, improper lane use.
Charles Taylor: 19, 58482 Pearl Acres Road, Slidell, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated flight from officer, off-road vehicles on roadway.
Albert Williams: 25. 6875 Calumet Drive, Baton Rouge, telephone communications; improper language; harassment.
Andrew Young: 17, 61491 U.S. 11, Slidell, sexual battery, aggravated crime against nature.
Faith Carpenter: 37, 1508 Soult St., Mandeville, possession of Schedule II drug, unauthorized use of moveable, theft (misdemeanor).
Lategra McMillian: 30, 45 Buford Lane, Millard, Miss., monetary instrument abuse, contempt of court.
Alex Provost: 36, 69391 LA Industrial Pit Road, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Mark Jensen: 57, 36473 Eric St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Garrit Guillory: 29, 126 Pemlico, Bush, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Feb. 19
Jeffery Ashcraft: 39, 822 West 14th Ave., Covington, drug court sanction.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Larry Mitchell: 47, 3431 Baronett, New Orleans, armed robbery.
Michael Craddock: 38, 65357 Spur La. 41, Pearl River, second degree battery.
Brandon Giafaglione: 18, 73526 Plantation St., Covington, probation violation.
Michelle Vargas: 39, 106 Foxcroft St., Slidell, possession of Schedule III CDS, driving under suspension, two counts of contempt of court.
Joshua Garner: 23, 426 Candlewood Drive, Slidell, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS.
Jason Washington: 36, 20349 Chatfield Bend Way, Katy, Tx, DWI first offense, reckless operation of motor vehicle.
Anthony Cooper: 26, 516 Beachwood Drive, Slidell, probation violation, contempt of court.
Kenneth Wilson: 44, 709 North Monroe St., Covington, fugitive, contempt of court.
Timothy West: 34, 6643 Mason Court, Pearl River, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Johnquitta Lee: 29, 35 Thornton St., Lagrange, Ga, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, maximum speed limit.
Bennie Carter: 39, 72599 Plantation St., Covington, housed for court.
Jeffrey Smith: 41, 200 Loper St., Picayune, Ms., probation violation.
Stephane Roden: 35, 716 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Miguel Romo: 35, 21434 Casril Drive, Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Thomas Ballero: 28, 106 Woodlawn Lane, Mandeville, resisting an officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Jerry Gutierrez: 45, 36450 Teat Blackwell Road, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Kanesha Jerry: 26, 522 N. Pierce St., Covington, cruelty to juveniles.
Rhonda Taylor: 51, 11272 St. John Church Road, Folsom, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, two headlights required.
Feb. 20
Jared Gristina: 34, 69238 John Bennett Road, Lacombe, DWI first offense, careless operation, no safety belts, two counts of negligent injury.
Daniel Navarre: 22, 125 Walnut St., Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, two counts of contempt of court.
Gayle Rodriguez: 59, 347 Olive Drive, Slidell, two counts of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of simple burglary.
James Downs: 47, 60207 La. 434, Lacombe, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Brent Cochran: 28, West Echo Drive, Gulfport, Ms., battery of emergency room, personnel, emergency services.
Allen Gilmore: 48, 712 South Lake Washington Court, Slidell, three counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Matthew Hamilton: 24, 16521 East Spanish Oaks Court, housed for court.
Elizabeth Zanco: 26, 350 Markham Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Raymond Ellis: 17, 101 Matthews Drive, Slidell, unauthorized entry of a moveable.
Breanna Howard: 26, 301 Spartan Drive, Slidell, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery, battery of a police officer, misrepresentation during booking, injuring public records.
Robert Keown: 48, 72, Concord Loop, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Jerry Senac: 42, 812817 S. Morgan Road, Folsom, contempt of court, possession of Schedule III CDS.
Daniel Williams: 39, 208 Avery Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, telephone communications; improper language; harassment.
Andy Carter: 60, 32115 S. Poitevent Road, Slidell, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Brian Sorrells: 49, 645 Jackson Ave., Mandeville, bank fraud.
Corey Rodgers: 25, 47434 Mulhary St., Albany, fugitive, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed.
Frank Cavallino: 37, 2018 Slidell Ave., Slidell, second degree battery, simple battery of the infirm, simple criminal damage to property, two counts of contempt of court.
Cornell Cox: 31, 105 Trafalgar Square, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, disturbing the peace, simple assault, telephone communications; improper language; harassment, criminal trespass, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons under seventeen years of age, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers.
Yalisa Johnson: 33, 129 Foxbriar St., Slidell, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons under seventeen years of age, possession of or dealing firearms with obliterated numbers.
Nisha Hyde: 41, 5213 1st Ave., Bay St. Louis, Ms., theft under $1,000.
Scott Barry: 41, 5213 1st Ave., Bay St. Louis, Ms., theft under $1,000.
Daniel Russell: 35, 4424 Evancesce Road, New Orleans, violation of protection order.
Cynthia Sternburg: 56, 2828 SW Freeway, Houston, Tx., fugitive.
Rachel Wilson: 36, 701 Jackson St., Mandeville, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Feb. 21
Rashaad Price: 21, 2205 Wellington Lane, Slidell, probation violation.
Jason Thomas: 57, 74610 HWY 41, Pearl River, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Kendra Hurd: 46, 618 North Buchanan St., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Khadijah Penn: 24, 705 North Lee Road, Covington, resisting a police officer, battery of a dating partner, simple criminal damage to property.
Jeffery Weems: 31, 705 North Lee Road, Covington, cruelty to juveniles.
Steve Sanchez: 43, 215 Chestnut St., Mandeville, fugitive, resisting an officer.
Christina Buckley: 32, 1315 Cavin Ave., New Orleans, probation violation, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Andrea Dennison: 35, 57275 Cedar Ave., Slidell, theft (felony), possession of Schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael O'Rourke: 48, 208 Foxcroft St., Slidell, DWI first offense, driving too fast for conditions, open container in motor vehicle.
Kevin Pace: 47, 138 Brigadier Loop, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery.
Quan Marshall: 20, 1101 Colbert St., Mandeville, two counts of contempt of court.
Latasha Cook: 31, 509 Michigan Ave., Bogalusa, DWI second offense, improper lane use, contempt of court, fugitive.
Vincent Wolf: 28, 4501 Wade Dive, Metairie, two counts of contempt of court.
Roy Osborne: 27, 2445 Batiste Road, Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear, refusing to provide correct identity, resisting a police with force or violence.
Christopher Mizell: 28, 12307 Loop Road, Bogalusa, fugitive, two counts of contempt of court.
Brant Fleming: 18, 67471 Slaughter Road, Pearl River, illegal possession of stolen firearms, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Julia Sims: 18, 38205 Pine Street, Pearl River, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal possession of stolen things, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Sims: 72, 38205 Pine Street, Pearl River, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexander Quebedeaux: 33, 35228 Melody Lane, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse battery; aggravated assault.
Jack Lancaster: 20, 1020 West 19th Ave., Covington, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, improper lane use, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Joseph Carr: 46, 7620 West Judge Perez Drive, Arabi, housed for marshal.
David Williams: 46, 1251 Admiral Nelson Drive, Slidell, housed for marshal.
Feb. 22
Gerald Snyder: 33, 907 B Natchez Drive, Hammond, two counts of contempt of court.
Brittany Barrett: 33, 1318 East Drive, Westwego, contempt of court.
Dequion Hughes: 23, 62072 North 9th St., Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug.
Brette Harrison: 37, 313 South Taylor St., Covington, probation violation.
Michael York: 30, 20236 Natures Way, Hammond, probation violation.
Dale Blappert: 28, 60103 Transmitter Road, Lacombe, probation violation.
Cedrick Jackson: 23, 3209 Pauger St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Jarrell Caine: 26, 116 Trafalgar Square, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Darrell Ambeau: 55, 1911 Wellington Lane, Slidell, probation violation.
Tina Peters: 40, 1005 North Van Buren St., Covington, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer, two counts of possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of Schedule I drug.
John Jordan: 49, 114 Marilyn Drive, Slidell, illegal distribution of Schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, false MVI.
Emilie Piedra: 18, 73239 Penn-mill Road, Covington, possession of Schedule I drug, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS.
Brandon Tarto: 32, 36406 Sigrid Lane, Slidell, DWI third offense, careless operation, no registration, no insurance.
Lewis Lang: 19, 21196 Barber Road, Franklinton, theft (misdemeanor).
Stacey Stromeyer: 38, 152 Ruston Road, Carriere, Ms., two counts of illegal distribution of Schedule II CDS, three counts of contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 23
Michael Michler: 38, 4701 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Desmond Dorsey: 26, 209 Lennie Circle, Slidell, probation violation.
Troy Sylvester: 32, 108 Westminster Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Zachary Browne: 47, 72190 Formosa Drive, Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, expired license plate, driving under suspension, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Devin Poissenot: 19, 14032 Country Manor Lane, Hammond, expired MVI sticker, failure to stop/yield, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Hebert: 61, 42176 La. 165, Franklinton, fugitive, theft vehicle over$1,500.
Kevin Pace: 47, 138 Brigadier Loop, Pearl River, violation of protection order.
Dylan Wagner: 19 27 Oak Park Drive, Madisonville, criminal trespass, two counts of contempt of court.
Shaden Hoover: 22, 511 East Hornsby St., Covington, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, sexual battery.
Feb. 24
Mitchel Tabor: 53, 705 Rue St. Germain, Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use, no driver’s license.
Austin Schexnaydre: 21, 20377 HWY 40, Bush, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Michael Carty: 27, 409 Highland Oaks, Madisonville, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Amber Wainscott: 34, 2505 Rene Circle, Jefferson, fugitive.
Ronald Rucker: 30, 400 Zenith Ave., Wainer, Ok., fugitive.
Amy Schexnayder: 34, 3641 Hunter Drive, New Orleans, fugitive.
Adarryl Bell: 23, 1621 CC Bryant Drive, McComb, Ms., contempt of court.
Rick Ruiz: 37, 64551 Birch Court, Pearl River, failure to stop/yield, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III CDS, turning improper at intersection, possession of Schedule I drug.
Jessie Juhas: 18, 59898 Martin Luther King Drive, Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear.