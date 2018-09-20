After dropping three of its five matches in the Ursuline Academy tournament the weekend of Sept. 15, the Archbishop Hannan Hawks knew they needed to play better.
That was accomplished on Sept. 20 with a dominating three-game sweep of Ursuline Academy at home 25-14, 25-13 and 25-13.
Senior middle blocker and LSU verbal commitment Allee Morris led the way for Hannan with 15 kills and four blocks. Another senior, Mikayla Boyer, a verbal commit to Spring Hill College, finished with a double-double of 13 kills and 11 digs. Another senior, libero Mia Migliore, a verbal commitment to the University of Memphis, also finished with 11 digs.
Never trailing in the opening game, Hannan rushed out to an 11-0 advantage on its way to the easy victory.
Ursuline got off to an improved start in game two, even taking a brief 7-6 lead in the second match before Hannan again took control, this time behind a 10-1 lead to grab a 16-8 advantage and a 2-0 lead overall lead in the match. Hannan cleared its bench in the third game and again briefly fell behind early 4-2 before taking the lead for good at 7-6 en route to the sweep.
“We were coming off of a weekend where we struggled to win games,” Hannan’s Ava Valenti said. “So we kind of had something to prove in this match. We wanted to come into this match with a renewed sense of energy and excitement.
“I know this team wanted to make a point of showing the coaching staff that this past weekend was a rarity and not the norm. That’s why we wanted to come out from the very beginning and try to dominate the match. It’s a long season and we are just getting started.”
“There are still a lot of things that we can improve upon,” Migliore said. “If we continue working hard at practice and bring 100 percent effort every day, we will become the type of volleyball team we are capable of being.”