Students from across the metro area have been named semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program, which awards more than $31 million in the spring.
There are 135 area students who will continue on to compete for 7,500 scholarships. Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. More than 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, with about half of the finalists receiving scholarships and earning the Merit Scholar title.
Area students include:
COVINGTON
- ARCHBISHOP HANNAN HIGH SCHOOL — Kathlyn M. Dannewald.
- ST. PAUL'S SCHOOL — Jackson M. Gold, Hyde A. Healy, Ross T. Hightower, Cullen J. Irwin, Stephen C. Millet, David P. Needles, Andrew M. Norlin and Christopher R. Wilson.
- ST. SCHOLASTICA ACADEMY — Gabrielle A. Bradford and Margaret G. Mercante.
MANDEVILLE
- FONTAINEBLEAU HIGH SCHOOL — Christopher V. Le.
- MANDEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL — Martha Clark, Madelyn M. Mendoza and Matthew C. Richardson.
SLIDELL
- NORTHSHORE HIGH SCHOOL — Courtney M. Gasser, Dalton R. Lovitt, Dustin R. MacLaughlin, Austin C. Thombs and John Yu.