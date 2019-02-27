The Krewe of Eve showcased how to “Live Your Dream” during its annual dinner dance recently at the Castine Center in Mandeville.
Dreamy decor in midnight blue graced the venue, with stars, swirls and wings setting a scene befitting the theme. Kicking off the event was a presentation of royals, followed by an elaborate dinner buffet catered by Gary Bonano and Tony Bosco. Members in their parade costumes and guests danced late into the evening to live music by Four Unplugged.
Reigning as Queen Eve XXXIII was Ginny Skaer, whose gilded collar and gown were adorned with rhinestones, sapphires, emeralds and golden appliques. She shined with her custom crystal-covered gold crown and scepter.
King Adam XXXIII Matthew Skaer matched his queen in a traditional gold tunic with gilded appliques, rhinestones, emeralds and sapphires, festooned with a custom gold crown and scepter.
Royal maids were Babbette Bonura, escorted by Royal Duke Todd Bonura; Stefanie Childs, escorted by Royal Duke Stephan Skaer; and Debra DeLoney, escorted by Royal Duke Bradley DeLoney.
Junior maids were Katherine Anne Baecher, niece of Bonnie Boettner; Reagan Melissa Capace, niece of Amanda and Heath Jones; and Abigail Claire Gourgues, daughter of Melissa and Steven Gourgues.
Royal pages were Connor, Caroline and Hannah Skaer, children of Ginny and Matthew Skaer and grandchildren of Bonnie Boettner; Maren and Ryan Comey, children of Susan and Stephen Comey; and Emma and Chase Harper, children of Madeline and Michael Harper.
Officers Christi Fair, Valerie Dupont, Christine Tadlock, Betty Delpidio and Amanda Jones represented influential women in history.
Grand marshal for the parade was Ponchatoula native Lindsey Cardinale, a musician, songwriter and "American Idol" top 12 finalist who has launched her own publishing company.
Slidell Newcomers celebrate Mardi Gras
The Slidell Newcomers Club recently held its 41st Mardi Gras Bal Masque, “An Evening of Ziegfeld Follies,” at The Harbor Center.
The evening’s fanfare gave a nod to musical comedy of bygone days, with the venue decorated in shades of silver, white and black. Art Tate served as master of ceremonies. Ball captain is Judy Warnke, and co-captain is Jody Mediamolle.
Festivities included performances by Tim White and Jody Mediamolle, introduction of officers, presentation of the 2019 court, a royal toast, grand promenade and captain’s promenade. Members and guests enjoyed dinner by Speckled T and music by the band Rock Kandy.
The queen and king are selected from the maids and dukes, and guests are unaware until the royalty is formally presented at the bal masque. Reigning were Queen Penny Weaver and King Bruce Weaver.
Maids were Linda Comeaux, Lou Denley, Diane LaVerde, Sandy Pecoraro, Jean O’Rourke and Susan Richard. Escorting them are past King Paul Warnke and Dukes Mark Mediamolle, Thomas Comeaux, Tony LaVerde, Nick Pecoraro and Paul Richard.
Royal pages are Greyson Gomila, Laine Mediamolle, Enna Kelley and Kennedy Reposa.
The club is a nonprofit organization started in 1962 to provide social contacts and activities for new residents of the Slidell area. Membership is composed of women only, but husbands also are included in many events. Club president is Barbara Miller. For more information, log on to slidellnewcomers.webs.com.