HAMMOND — Andrew Norlin, of St. Paul’s School in Covington, was the overall winner of the 2019 Region 8 Science Fair at Southeastern Louisiana University. His winning project, “The Effects of Visible Light on Photoreactivation Repair in UVB Damaged Yeast,” received first-place honors in the senior division biomedical and health sciences category.
Wilson Hou, a Boyet Junior High School student, was the overall winner of the junior division. His project, “A.I.-Based Cancer Detection,” placed first in the computer science category.
All first and second place regional winners will advance to the state science fair later this spring at Louisiana State University.
Additional winners, listed by division and school, were:
SENIOR DIVISION
- CHRIST EPISCOPAL SCHOOL — Gracie Lagarde, second, chemistry, and recipient of the Virginia Rice Williams Award for future female chemists; Ben Sterling, first, computer science; Svenya Stoyanoff, first, earth and environmental science; Betsy Cook, first, mathematical sciences; Reece Loustalot, second, physics and astronomy; Rod Chandler, honorable mention, physics and astronomy; Luci Eberly, first, plant sciences; Aiden Sonnier, third, plant sciences; and Gabrielle Uson, honorable mention, plant sciences.
- FONTAINEBLEAU HIGH SCHOOL — Ananya Kaushal, first, microbiology.
- ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL — Andrew Norlin, first, biomedical and health sciences; Daniel Zuckerman and Ian McCarthy, second, biomedical and health sciences; Zachary Nicholas and Carter Murphy, first, chemistry; Joshua Devier, second, microbiology; Nicholas Ditta, first, physics and astronomy; and Andrew Zibilich and Kason Shaw, third, physics and astronomy.
JUNIOR DIVISION
- BOYET JUNIOR HIGH — Callie Penta and Isabella DesOrmeaux, honorable mention, behavioral and social science; Eli Price and William Suckow, first, biochemistry; Jaelyn Graham, honorable mention, biomedical and health sciences; Anna Grace Stenstrom and William Stenstrom, second, chemistry; Wilson Hou, first, computer science; Travis Berres, third, computer science; Reilly Fastring, first, physics and astronomy; and Piper Hall, third, physics and astronomy.
- CHRIST EPISCOPAL SCHOOL — Isabella Tarasova, second, biochemistry and Virginia Rice Williams Award for future female chemists; Samuel Sterling, first, chemistry; and Amelia Kate Thompson, second, physics and astronomy.
- LITTLE OAK MIDDLE SCHOOL — Delaney Dedert and Camryn Rhodus, second, biomedical and health sciences.
- NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL — Emma Lackwood, first, biomedical and health sciences; Peyton Vetter, third, biomedical and health sciences; Meagon McKean, third, chemistry; Ava Ruffino, honorable mention, chemistry; Sophie Cramond, first, microbiology; and Mia Bottner, third, Earth and environmental science.
- PUREWAY ACADEMY — Joel Anthony, honorable mention, physics and astronomy.
- ST. MARGARET MARY SCHOOL — Mark Enright and Dat Bui, second, computer science; Joshua Pichon, first, engineering; Madelyn Smith and Robert Higgins, second, engineering; and Kathryn Hasenkampf, first, plant sciences.
- ST. PETER CATHOLIC SCHOOL — Alex Enk, third, animal science; Elle Marinello, honorable mention, earth and environmental science; and Evan Reagan, third, microbiology.