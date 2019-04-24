A Laplace man was arrested and booked with second degree murder and distribution of heroin last month after the overdose death of a Mandeville man who police say bought drugs from him.
Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker said that Danreal Brown, 45, was booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail on March 7 on arrest warrants.
Mandeville Police began an investigation into the death of 47-year-old Christopher Stier, who was found dead on June 2 in a house on Villere Street.
Witness statements and physical evident pointed to a drug overdose, which was confirmed by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office six months later., Sticker said in a news release. Toxicology tests showed heroin and two different opioids in the dead man's system.
After months of investigation, detectives identified Brown as the suspect and obtained arrest warrants.
Brown is in the St. Tammany Parish Jail on a $300,000.00 bond.
Sticker praised his detectives for what he called their tenacity in piecing together the last hours of Stier’s life and connecting him to his suspected dealer.
"I believe we have put together a solid case that will be instrumental in Brown’s prosecution," Sticker said.