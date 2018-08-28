The 2018-2019 school year has begun, and the students of Pearl River High School have been preparing all summer.
Clubs and sports teams such as the FFA, NJROTC, cheer and dance teams, the baseball team, the football team and the volleyball team have all been busy! The cheer and dance teams performed at the pep rally on the first day of school on Aug. 9, and everyone saw how all their hard work paid off. However, before the cheerleaders performed, NJROTC presented the colors while the new principal, Mr. John Priola, led the pledge.
At this pep rally, school spirit was exceptional. The junior class out-yelled the senior class in the spirit competition. The juniors were then granted their spirit award in front of the whole school.
The football and volleyball teams hit the ground running with events early in the school year. Football hosted a Red and White game on the first day. This game was an intrasquad scrimmage where half are the Red Team and the other half are the White Team. Many students attended the first school sporting event.
Head football coach Joe Harris said, “(The) kids played hard, but we have lots of room for improvement.”
The very next day, the volleyball team hosted an alumni game. At this event, alumni volleyball players came back and played against each other. Old jerseys that the alumni wore during their high school years were up for sale.
“Our third annual alumni game was a great event to start our volleyball season," head coach Kelly Kellum said. "We had 15 alumni come out to play and had a great crowd cheering them on. Pearl River has such a wonderful community that supports events like this. We are grateful for it because it is a good fundraiser for us.”
She didn’t forget to say some things about her team.
“I am really looking forward to the season this year because I know we will be competitive," Kellum said. "I think we have a shot to take the district title this year.”
As the students returned to school, they were greeted with some new teachers, support staff and principal. They are also studying in many newly renovated buildings. They were introduced to some new signs around campus reflecting the "PEARL" philosophy: "Participate in Extracurricular and Academic activities! Respect yourself and each other! Live it up! No Grit! No Pearl!"
If the summer preparations and opening activities are any indication, PEARL values are in full force this school year.