Ansley Tullis admits to being a little biased, but she thinks her volleyball coach is the best one out there.
“He knows just about everything you can possibly know,” the Pope John Paul II High junior said. “He can just look at you and say, ‘Do this,’ and you know we’ll score.
“And he truly cares about his players. That’s why he has such good relationships with them.”
Of course, the fact that Ansley’s coach is also her father, Danny Tullis, clouds her judgment, as she said.
But she’s not alone.
The American Volleyball Coaches Association recently named Tullis its national Girls 17-under Club Coach of the Year after his Wattle Daub Nation team won the AAU Open Nationals in June in Orlando, Florida.
It was the first open national title for a Louisiana team at what is considered the toughest division in the country’s premier prep-level club tournament.
“It’s a major deal (to win that tournament,)” said Danny Tullis, whose team included players from seven high schools stretching from Slidell to Lafayette. “You’re talking about beating teams from places like Florida and Texas and California where their talent pool is far deeper than ours.
“We just had a group of kids who wanted to show they can compete at the highest level.”
Wattle Daub stands figuratively for "weaving people and purpose," said Jen Sanderson, who along with her husband Tim, founded Wattle Daub.
“We wanted to bring the passion and love for volleyball back we felt like we’d been losing," Jen said. "Danny is the most passionate human being, not just about volleyball but for the welfare of the players, you can find. There’s nobody who’s done more for our volleyball community and this proves there’s nothing the man can’t accomplish.”
Before the AVCA award was announced, the Allstate Sugar Bowl named Tullis its Outstanding Girls Prep Coach for greater New Orleans in 2017-18. Additionally, Pope John Paul II, where Tullis has coached since 2013, was voted the Outstanding Girls Prep team after the Lady Jaguars captured their fourth straight state championship. That’s not just for volleyball, but any sport.
Tullis and his team were presented their Sugar Bowl awards last Saturday at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame ceremonies in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Tullis will receive his AVCA award at the group’s national convention in Minneapolis in December.
“It’s been a pretty good year,” said Tullis, who came to PJP II after a successful stint at Fontainebleau. “I have an amazing support team and group of players.
“It’s like an extended family. It’s the reason why I love coaching so much.”
But last December, between the end of the prep season and the start of Wattle Daub practice, Tullis wasn’t certain about his coaching future, at least his immediate one.
Due to have surgery on a torn meniscus, a pre-surgery EKG revealed that Tullis had unknowingly suffered a heart attack. At 45 and in reasonably good health, the discovery was an unpleasant surprise for the father of four.
“It’s kind of rough to all of a sudden start dealing with your own mortality,” Tullis said. “It was really hard to face that something this serious could have happened and I didn’t even know about it.”
Immediately looming was the question of what to do.
“My life is built around God, family and volleyball,” Tullis said. “My first thought after my family was what if I weren’t able to coach anymore.”
Fortunately, the doctors told Tullis that he could avoid surgery and resume his normal lifestyle if he changed some things, such as his eating habits. That included avoiding fried foods. But Tullis decided to go whole hog, so to speak, becoming a vegan and dropping meat and dairy products altogether.
The result was Tullis lost 38 pounds in 2 ½ months and now says he loves his all-veggie diet.
Tullis also missed only two weeks of practice, although he did go from coaching four to three age-group teams. Also, the knee surgery has been postponed because he’s taking blood thinners.
“It was very scary,” Ansley said. “But Dad has a lot of will power.”
With his health scare aside, Tullis had to deal with some health issues on the club team. Most prominently, Gatorade State Player of the Year Ellie Holzman of Mount Carmel had ankle problems, and standout outside hitter Addie Vidrine from Ascension Episcopal was sidelined much of the year with muscle pulls. It wasn’t until a few weeks before nationals that the team was healthy for the first time in two years.
But when the team is at full strength, it's an impressive unit. Ansley, a libero who committed to UL-Lafayette as a freshman, and setter Kendall Battistella are the only PJP II players on the 17-and-under team. Middle hitter Allee Morris of Hannan, at 6-foot-4 the team’s tallest player, is the only other St. Tammany player in the group.
But Danny Tullis helped mold the group into a winner. The players, used to being the focus of attention on their prep teams, mixed well on Wattle Daub.
“Our players and our parents have made an incredible commitment, including just getting to practice, which was held in Hammond several days a week because of its central location,” Tullis said. “And to be successful on a club team, you have to have everyone focusing on the same goal and not worrying about who gets the most kills or digs or assists.
“But this group was so unselfish. Everyone enjoyed being with everyone else.”
Still, Wattle Daub had to prove itself at nationals, especially after having failed to get out pool play as a 16-under team in 2017.
It didn’t start well as Wattle Daub lost its first match in Orlando. But after that, the Louisianians reeled off 11 straight victories, defeating Team A5 from Atlanta in the championship match.
Holzman was named the tournament MVP. Ansley Tullis made the All-Tournament team.
“It was awesome,” Ansley said. “We weren’t supposed to have a chance because we’re from Louisiana. But we just had more heart than anyone else. It was something I’ve dreamed about.”
And for lagniappe, there was the award for her father.
“He doesn’t get enough credit for what he’s accomplished,” she said. “It’s amazing when you think about all of the great club coaches throughout the country. But he’s my dad, my best friend and the only coach I’ve ever had. He’s completely deserving of it.”