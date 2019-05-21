The Pearl River Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday night to maintain the town’s millages at their current level, and also introduced an ordinance that would establish stiffer penalties for discharging firearms within town limits.
With no discussion and a unanimous vote, the board held the town’s 2019 property millage at 9.98 mills, including 5.82 mills for general town operations, and 4.16 mills for streets.
At the request of Alderwoman Bridgett Bennett, the board also introduced a new firearms ordinance to replace laws currently on the books. Bennett said she requested the change after hearing concerns from several residents about the use of firearms within the town.
Town attorney Tim Mathison, who drafted the ordinance and presided at the meeting in the absence of Mayor David McQueen, who was out of town, said the new ordinance would replace two that are already in effect – a 1906 ordinance that prohibits the discharge of firearms within the corporate limits, and a 1963 ordinance prohibiting the discharge of air rifles or pellet guns.
Mathison said, however, the penalty established by the 1906 ordinance was only $25 and/or 30 days in jail. The new ordinance, he said, would maintain the same prohibitions as the previous ordinances, but would increase the penalty to $500 and/or 60 days in jail.
Also on Tuesday, an ordinance was introduced that would rezone all properties fronting Peach Street from R-3, which allows multifamily residences and mobile homes, to R-1A, which allows only single family residences.
Public hearings on both of the introduced ordinances will be held at the board’s next meeting on June 18.