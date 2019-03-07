Pope John Paul II High School sent a team of three students to compete in the annual National World War II Museum Quiz Bowl Tournament held last month in New Orleans.
Senior Connor Langevine and juniors Drew Prude and Abigail Hartline, as well as alternate Patrick Kelly (also a senior) were asked questions covering a variety of topics on World War II history. The Pope John Paul II team finished eighth of the 18 teams that competed.
The first category asked about Bob Hope, a comedian who spent the war visiting military bases to share some joy with those fighting for the Allies. Other questions focused on both the European and Pacific theaters, as well as technological advances that came out of the war. The home front also was covered in the questions.
The competition began in 2004. In the first round, everyone is asked the same questions at the same time. In between the Q & A sessions, there are team-building challenges, such as helping someone who is blindfolded make their way out of a "minefield."
Central High School and St. Thomas High School (Houston) moved on to the finals this year, with St. Thomas edging Central for the championship.
The quiz bowl competition is beneficial to the students who participate in it, as it is a fun way to display their knowledge of an all-important era in our nation's history.