Northshore High School celebrated the annual junior class ring ceremony on Nov. 1.
Maddie Musselman, Kassidy Montalbano and Kayli Smith delivered speeches, and Northshore Principal Frank Jabbia also spoke before the ring procession began.
Each student was called to come forward to receive his or her ring. Some rings were flashy, and others were plain. Each was tailored to its owner's specific interests and style.
Many referred to the ring ceremony as practice for the current junior class's graduation in 2020. “It was an eye-opener to how close graduation is,” student Taylor Nettle said.
Receiving a ring in a shared celebration was also nostalgic for the juniors, as many have been classmates since they were in kindergarten.