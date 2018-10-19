Oct. 8
Robert Davidson: 65, 418 Ozone Park Drive, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear, two counts of contempt of court.
Gasper Attardi: 93, 1820 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, sexual battery.
Truman Reavis: 33 4802 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, three counts of parole violation, two counts of simple burglary, two counts of probation violation.
Brian Hall: 53, 246 South Borden Drive, Bogalusa, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Joshua Fellon: 23, 365 Olive Drive, Slidell, housed for court.
Kalean Smith: 27, 611 North Rampart St., New Orleans, first degree robbery, looting.
David Coleman: 27, 308 Ave C, Kentwood, probation violation, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Terry Toledano: 37, 3033 William Tell St., Slidell, drug court sanction, probation violation.
Richard Lumpkin: 40, 7 Reese Road, Carriere, Mississippi, simple burglary.
Anthony Giammolva: 47, 1176 St. Anthony Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Ledet: 64, 72200 Cherry St., Abita Springs, probation violation, fugitive, offender to notify change of address, residence, or other.
Robin Mason: 58, 1438 Barbara Drive, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Marc Ingram: 35, 78141 Koogie Road, Covington, hit and run, simple assault, simple battery, aggravated criminal damage.
Michael Balentine: 38, 39072 Sycamore Ave., Slidell, theft of a firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Keaughn Willis: 22, 2246 General Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, fugitive.
Deborah Mouchon: 64, 718 Monterey Drive, Mandeville, two counts of simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Marcus Hover: 31, 61019 Charles Ave., Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, theft under $1,000, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, contempt of court.
Samuel Owens: 29, 29039 Ruth Road, Lacombe, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, domestic abuse battery/ strangulation.
Tracey Conrad: 46, 73477 Fairway Drive, Abita Springs, possession of Schedule I.
Robert Schulze: 49, 62 Concord Loop, Pearl River, misdemeanor sexual battery, molestation of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Carla Burchfield: 48, 35 Shady Oaks Drive, Covington, simple battery, attempted, entry on or reaming in places after being forbidden.
Oct. 9
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Georgia Dial: 29, 2023 Teal St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Jerret Pittman: 24, 501 Garret’s Prime Run, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Destiny Dill: 25, 1200 Eagle Lake Blvd., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Khalilah Sanders: 38, 58034 Landor Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Peter Desalvo: 37, 436 Lafitte St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Vanessa Guidroz: 33, 25485 Harvey Lavigne Road, Ponchatoula, failure to stop/yield, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of Schedule II.
Katherine Primus: 29, 68365 Abney Drive, Mandeville, violation of protection order.
Brittany Campbell: 33, 106 Walnut St., Mandeville, DWI first offense.
Leah Frosch: 26, 1828 Livingston St., Mandeville, criminal trespass, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace.
Brittany Liberto: 30, 1219 Fremaux Ave., Slidell, housed for court.
Vincent Moore: 42, 107 Turkey Trot Drive, Slidell, housed for court.
Kimberly Connely: 51, 2752 William Tell St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Michael Mcville: 57, 2752 William Tell St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Michelle Varos: 39, 106 Foxcroft St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Tasha Variste: 32, 705 East Polk St., Baton Rouge, racketeering, four counts of bank fraud.
Aaron Glossop: 35, 70504 K St., Covington, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Jacob Ortiz: 21, 39035 Gumm St., Pearl River, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Tracey Curl: 49, 3501 Meadow Lake Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I.
Tiffany Roth: 34, 167 Remmy Court, Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Alexander Kuntz: 43, 37447 Gum Creek Road, Pearl River, notification of sex offenders and child predators.
Kevin Odom: 57, 21 Acadian Hover Drive, Zwolle, failure to honor written promise to appear.
La’Kaven Miller: 20, 44166 Simpson, Hammond, simple battery.
Rosa James: 47, 106 Goldenwood Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Markeisha Tobias: 25, 3841 Criswod Lane, Harvey, possession of Schedule I.
Catherine Juneau: 28, 1107 Rose Meadow Loop, Slidell, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jacob Watkins: 26, 440 Larow Drive, Carriere, Mississippi, contempt of court, probation violation.
Oct. 10
Isiah Brown: 28, 1904 Edgemere Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Justin Gore: 24, 805 North Bengal Road, Metairie, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule I.
Kenneth Dubuisson: 23, 83470 La. 25, Folsom, failure to honor written promise to appear, probation violation.
Andrew Fox: 28, Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Paul Dibenedetto: 36, 6015 Chickasaw St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, contempt of court, resisting an officer, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Stanli Owens: 47, 4702 Grass Drive, Texas, DWI second offense, aggravated obstruction of highway of commerce, obscenity, no safety belts, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Singletary: 22, 36501 Teat Blackwell Road, Pearl River, housed for court, contempt of court.
Rasheed Moss: 31, 614 Mercedes St., Bogalusa, failure to honor written promise to appear, housed for court.
Samuel Carter: 24, 1603 Kingsrow, Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Vinay Ajmani: 27, 1284 Ridge Way Drive, Mandeville, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Christian Lee: 26, 18455 Million Dollar Road, Covington, fugitive.
Carleigh Polk: 26, 221 Blue Crane Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Brian Boyd: 36, 117 Trafalgar Square, Slidell, fugitive.
Stephen Donnes: 59, 3236 Metairie Road, Metairie, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Mary Diaz: 30, 520 Superior Ave., Bogalusa, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Nancy Goodale: 41, 234 Putters Lane, Slidell, second degree cruelty to juveniles.
Joshua Nixon: 28, 803 Weems Drive, Picayune, Mississippi, contempt of court, two counts of domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Oct. 11
Isaiah Courville: 17, 3 Adrienne St., Madisonville, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, bank fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Kendrick Neveaux: 17, 2221 Magic St., New Orleans, criminal conspiracy, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000, resisting an officer, contributing to the delinquency, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000, simple burglary.
Joseph Porter: 44, 2412 Flood Drive, New Orleans, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, monetary instrument abuse, identity theft.
Christian Scott: 43, 647 Avenue H, Bogalusa, failure to honor written promise to appear.
William Thompson: 43, 34 Kramer Place, Mandeville, fugitive.
George Seeling: 62, 17245 Penny Drive, Ponchatoula, DWI third offense, open container in motor vehicle, improper lane use.
August Schultz: 44, 1099 Villere St., Mandeville, monetary instrument abuse, theft under $1,000, driving under suspension, violations of registration provisions.
Julie Hernandez: 37, 3012 41st St., Metairie, bank fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, money laundering, forgery, theft over $25,000, exploitation of the infirmed, monetary instrument abuse.
Juan Santiago: 27, 2921 Roosevelt Blvd., Kenner, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Justin Skelton: 23, 2102 Robin St., Slidell, disturbing the peace.
Chester Batiste: 50, 25440 Batiste St., Lacombe, contempt of court, simple criminal damage to property, probation violation.
Jeremy Cook: 38, 10935 La. 40, Folsom, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, hit and run.
Samuel Roberts: 42, 36376 Desoto St., Prarireville, issuing worthless checks.
Oct. 12
Timothy Brumfield: 55, 1430 Howard St., Franklinton, contempt of court.
Harry Witt: 32, 60076 Lacombe Harbor Road, Lacombe, DWI fourth/subsequent offense.
Garon Haynes: 27, 401 Calhoun St., Summit, Mississippi, two counts of domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Harold Ramsey: 41, 21505 Austin Road, Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
George Kestler: 58, 213 Muskogee Trail, Madisonville, drug court sanction.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Laquisha Dyson: 44, 1030 East 7th St., Bogalusa, DWI third offense.
Troy McClain: 41, 1219 Fremaux Ave., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Christopher Brown: 33, 1070 D Cousin St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Chelsey Miller: 21, 2231 St Phillip, New Orleans, two counts of theft (misdemeanor), theft (felony).
Lenkenna Darby: 27, 2715 St Phillip, New Orleans, two counts of theft (misdemeanor), theft (felony).
Stefan Marrero: 32, 2009 Chetta Drive, Chalmette, parole violation.
Sharon Rollins: 50, 56372 Albert St., Slidell, parole violation.
Richard Thomas: 51, 215 2nd St., Pearl River, probation violation, drug court sanction, contempt of court.
Albert Lainez: 26, 351 Laurie Lynn Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribute or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Mario Amaya: 24, 1800 Baronne St., New Orleans, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Bolton: 50, 922 Eleanor St., Slidell, two counts of possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Notasha Thornton: 23, 1097 Cleveland Ave., Slidell, two counts of possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Wilson: 41, 1225 Park Drive, Slidell, disturbing the peace.
Bruce Stacklin: 33, 62074 Blackwell Drive, Big Branch, manufacture/distribution Schedule IV drug.
Ivan Celestine: 23, 21300 Success St., Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Jared Hollins: 29, 26339 Dove St., Ponchatoula, contempt of court, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Kyle Smith: 39, 401 Rue Brenda, Slidell, injuring public records.
Brian Sheppard: 44, 1944 Eagle Lake Court, Martinez, California, criminal trespass.
Rebecca Carman: 33, 1776 Continental Drive, Covington, violation of protection order, domestic abuse battery.
Daniel Barton: 22, 4828 Academy Drive, Metairie, contempt of court.
Oct. 13
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Patrick Goff: 20, 1334 Woodmere Drive, Mandeville, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property.
Demetre Fortin: 24, 150 Cayman Cove, Mandeville, probation violation.
Charles Black: 21, 11473 Tantilla, Covington, drug court sanction.
Jody Robertson: 37, 204 Tulip Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Kayla Brown: 19, 1429 N. Columbia St., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Derrick Brumfield: 19, 745 N. Claiborne St., Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Michael Husser: 28, 57199 Cherokee Rose Lane, Husser, DWI third offense, careless operation.
Nicholas Fuselier: 19, 546 Tartan Trace, Covington, careless operation, hit and run.
Steven Barber: 44, 588 Stonehill Road, Folsom, DWI second offense, improper lane use.
Jason Terito: 43, 825 Wilkinson St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, failure to stop/yield, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, resisting an officer, cruelty to juveniles, criminal abandonment, child desertion.
Elizabeth Jacobs: 38, 4030 Franklin Ave., New Orleans, obstructing the public passages, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV, driving under suspension, no safety belts, distributing or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Paul Selser: 24, 1016 Ronald Reagan Hwy., Covington, contempt of court.
Raphael Duncan: 29, 1311 West 29th Ave., Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Darnell Randolph: 31, 3110 Terrace Ave., Slidell, contempt of court, ignore traffic signal, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule IV.
Byron Fazande: 38, 28537 Water Oak Loop, Ponchatoula, two counts of possession of Schedule I, improper lane use.
Roger Williams: 69, 29215 HWY 40, Bush, domestic abuse battery first offense.
Johnquize Ealy: 24, 2207 Mandeville St., New Orleans, identity theft, bank fraud, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Jermaine Toussaint: 24, 3032 Sienna Dive, Harvey, bank fraud, identity theft, maximum speed limit, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance.
Andrew Butler: 30, 625 Fairbanks St., Slidell, telephone communications; improper language, harassment, violation of protection order.
James Belcher: 30, 2012 Bluebird St., Slidell, three counts of contempt of court.
Calvin Couvilier: 23, 59374 Pineridge Road, Lacombe, theft (misdemeanor), simple battery.
Oct. 14
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Robert Renteria: 47, 638 Hagan Ave., New Orleans, DWI first offense, careless operation, open container in motor vehicle.
Gaston Mugnier: 47, 505 W. 5th Ave., Covington, cruelty to juveniles.
Cheryl Cox: 49, 13061 Village Trace Drive, Folsom, DWI first offense, careless operation, hit and run.
Rozana Reffit: 39, 1310 Caroline St., Mandeville, violation of protection order.
Michael Martinez: 56, 55315 Oak Ridge Ave., Slidell, establishing speed zones, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II, driving under suspension.
Rickey Shoemaker: 23, 30130 Marcus Road, Sun, three counts of possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarah Corley: 19, 104 Mimosa Ave., Luling, at least two lighted lamps shall be displayed on each side, possession of Schedule I, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Antonio Melgar: 36, 1101 Colbert St., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery; aggravated assault.
Anthony Canova: 47, 28261 Bedico Creek, Ponchatoula, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Larissa Whitaker: 26, 2315 Dupard St., Mandeville, three counts of contempt of court.
Brooke Walker: 22, 28497 Wildwood St., Lacombe, two counts of contempt of court.
Nickolas Cox: 28, 42450 Pebblestone Ave., Praririeville, violation of protection order.
Valrie Taylor: 41, 12343 Richardson Hill Road, Folsom, aggravated battery.
Thirty (30) people were housed for immigration violations between Oct. 8-14