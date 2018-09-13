A St. Tammany Parish property owner whose land use was restricted to protect an endangered frog said Thursday he was fighting a “radical injustice” and hopes the U.S. Supreme Court will agree with him.

Edward Poitevent, one of the owners of a 1,500-acre tract near Pearl River, said the federal government gave him no warning and stymied his attempts to understand its rationale when it designated his land a critical habitat for the dusky gopher frog. The designation, he said, has cost him millions in potential earnings.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear his appeal on Oct. 1, after two lower-court rulings that sided with the government.

"If this decision is not reversed, the federal government will be able to take anybody's land for any reason," Poitevent said during a press conference in New Orleans.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the designation in 2012. The dusky gopher frog, an endangered species, hasn't been seen in St. Tammany Parish since at least 1965.

Currently, only a few dozen of the frogs remain, confined to a few small areas in Mississippi. Environmentalists and the government have argued that if the frogs are to make a comeback, they will need seasonal ponds found in St. Tammany in order to reproduce.

The case has drawn interest from a number of disparate entities on both sides. The attorneys general of more than a dozen states have filed amicus briefs, arguing that the Fish and Wildlife Service overstepped its bounds when it designated the land critical habitat.

Meanwhile, landowners, environmental-law experts, economists and former leaders of the Department of the Interior have jumped in on the government's side, arguing that the designation is based on science and has good precedent.

Permitting the government to designate such land is in the public interest and can result in an increase in value, they said.

“All across the country landowners choose to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect endangered wildlife while still keeping their lands in business," said Collette Adkins, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity. The center has intervened in the suit on behalf of the government.

“I just don't understand why the owners of the St. Tammany lands seem dead-set on dooming this endangered frog to extinction,” Adkins said.

Mark Miller, an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation, said the case was not aimed at all aspects of the Endangered Species Act, the law that provides the federal government with the ability to restrict Poitevent’s land uses.

"We all support the Endangered Species Act," Miller said. "We don't fight the government, we fight government overreach.”

While the critical-habitat designation does not prevent Poitevent from developing the land, which is under long term timber lease until 2043, it creates more hurdles to development. Poitevent also argues that major changes to the land will need to be made in order for it to support the frog.

Poitevent said that for the frog to inhabit his property, the current loblolly pine forest would have to be cut and the land replanted with longleaf pines, which would take years to mature.