The Abita Springs Town Council has imposed a six-month moratorium on new subdivisions of more than 10 lots while it determines the ability of the town’s sewer and water systems to handle future growth.
The moratorium was adopted at the board’s May 21 meeting.
Mayor Dan Curtis said the town’s engineering firm, Principal Engineering, is conducting a study to assess the impact of additional demand on the utilities as new subdivisions are built out, such as the 290-lot Abita Meadows subdivision being developed on the eastern edge of town.
The study is being done at a cost of $56,000, $42,000 of which is being funded by a federal grant.
The moratorium will put a hold on additional development until the study is complete.
The council also adopted a resolution maintaining the town’s existing property millages at current levels for 2019.
Town properties will be taxed at a rate of 15.86 mills, including 7.86 mills for general operations, 3.00 mills for parks, playgrounds, and street lighting, and 5.00 mills to pay off the town’s street bonds.
Alderwoman Regan Contois noted that an existing series of bonds for improvements to Abita's parks will be paid off this year. That will make an additional $15,000 per year available for other parks and lighting projects beginning in 2020.