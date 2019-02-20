NETWORKING: The St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours event at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Holiday Inn, 45 Louis Prima Drive, Covington. Cost is $20 for nonmembers. For information, contact (985) 273-3008 or visit www.business.sttammanychamber.org.
BOOKS AND MORE: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a Second Glance at Romance used book sale and a Batteries Not Included sale for members from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and for the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in the Slidell Branch Library meeting room, 555 Robert Blvd. The sale includes romance novels, CDs, DVDs, software, games, puzzles, BluRay discs, other audio-visual items and miscellaneous non-book items. Cash and personal checks are accepted for memberships and purchases. For information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
FUND DANCE: The Ozone Squares of Covington and the Tammany Twirlers of Slidell recently presented a $175 donation to the Slidell Noon Lions Club from the alternate Super Bowl event, the “No Call” Dance. Visiting groups included NO Pelican Squares, Hammond Y-Knots, Picayune Pistols and Petticoats, Ocean Springs Magnolia Swingers and Biloxi Belles and Bouys.
BAYOU GARDENS: Free garden tours, workshops, guest speakers and floral displays will be part of the 10th annual Bayou Gardens Open House 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, on the grounds of the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges’ Bayou Lacombe Center, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. For information, see www.fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh/Annual_Events.html or contact Refuge Ranger Jo Anne Dolan at (985) 882-2015 or joanne_dolan@fws.gov
BENEFIT WALK: The Inner Wheel Club of Slidell is accepting donations and pledges for the annual IWUSA Foundation Walk to raise funds for providing myo-clectric limbs for children. For information, contact Gay DiGiovanni at (985) 707-3980 or email phillychick26@gmail.com. Pledges may also be maid to the club at P.O. Box 3176, Slidell, 70459.
BOAT PARADE PARTICIPANTS: Boaters are being sought for the Krewe of Tchefuncte's annual Mardi Gras flotilla at 1 p.m. Feb. 23. With the theme "Masquerade as Greek Mythology," vessels should be decorated and their crews in costume. Judges will pick first-, second- and third-place winners, who will receive a plaque, anchor or paddle. The fee is $100. A registration form can be downloaded online and mailed at www.kreweoftchefuncte.org. Contact Iris Vacante at ivacante@townofmadisonville.org.
PANCAKE DAY: The Slidell Noon Lions Club "Last Saturday of the Month" pancake breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, Lions' Den at the corner of Carey and Cleveland streets in Olde Towne. Pancakes, sausage, and coffee or milk or water for $6. Proceeds support Lions' vision programs.
GENEALOGY EVENT: Beth Stahr will speak at the Madisonville Branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library on accessing digital records on FamilySearch using the library's online database at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at 1123 Main St. FamilySearch is a genealogy organization operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and maintains a collection of records, resources and services designed to help people learn more about family history. Registration for the free event is required and is limited to adults. Register online at register.stpl.us/evanced/lib/eventcalendar.asp or call (985) 626-9779.
HEALTHY LUNCH: The St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce will host a healthcare luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at The Greystone, 935 Clausel St., Mandeville. Joshua LaJaunie, of Thibodaux, will speak about his weight loss of more than 220 lbs. St. Tammany Parish Hospital CEO Joan Coffman and Ochsner Northshore CEO John Herman will also be attending. Admission is $45, $35 for members. Register online at www.business.sttammanychamber.org or at (985) 892-3216, ext. 1.
RUN/WALK SIGNUP: Registration is open for the annual Henry J. Calamari Memorial 2 Mile Run/Walk for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 23, during the Our Lady of the Lake Parish Bayou Bash, 345 Westchester Blvd., Slidell. Fees are $15 for the race and a shirt until Feb. 28, $12 for a shirt only and $20 at the race. Forms may be mailed or brought to the school office. For information, contact the race director at (985) 707-8905 or calamarihenry@gmail.com.
PATRIOTISM AWARDS: Homer Williams Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8720 presented first place awards received at the V.F.W. State Mid-Winter Convention to the recipients of the Americanism and Patriots Pen contests recently. Awards for the contests and for the post included:
- Beau Thomas, first place, Americanism Category 2, a drawing of the flag.
- Dysen Fontenot, first place, Americanism Category 3, a drawing of Francis Scott Key writing the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the battle of Fort McHenry during the War of 1812.
- Claire Rush, first place, Patriot’s Pen Essay, on the theme “Why I Honor the American Flag.” She will advance to the national level and compete for awards up to $5,000.
- Auxiliary member Marleen Holladay won the Prettiest Poppy Hat competition.
- The post was recognized for best youth activities support for its sponsorship of Cub Scout Pack 222 and Boy Scout Troops 610 and 8720 as well as other youth events.
CREOLE PROGRAM: St. Tammany Parish Library presents a RELIC program in conjunction with the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. Meetings will be Mondays at 6 p.m. through Feb. 25, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. Participants will consider issues such as why the Creole identity migrated among groups and how class, race and culture have influenced writers of the Creole experience. Books are provided for the free series. Registration is required. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library at (985) 646-6470.
BOOK DRIVE: Through February, Covington nonprofit James Storehouse Louisiana will be collecting books for the library in its new youth and family development center for foster youth. The goal is to collect more than 1,000 new or gently used books for kids and young adults up to age 20. Books will be collected at the Terra Bella sales office, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington, or the Terra Bella Post Office. For information, contact (985) 871-7171.
NEWCOMER LUNCH: The March luncheon for the Northlake Newcomers will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Beau Chene Country Club, 602 N. Beau Chene Blvd., Mandeville. Deadline for checks is March 1. Cost for the lunch and fashion show is $26.50 for members and $29.50 for guests. Mail checks to Northlake Newcomers Club, 660 Hutchinson St., Mandeville.
VOTER HELP: The Slidell Branch Library will have a table in the lobby to help residents register to vote, change address or party affiliation or get assistance in downloading the GeauxVote app from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 7, 555 Robert Blvd.
GUMBO CONTEST: The Northshore Gumbo Cook-Off seeks teams to compete in the annual fundraiser at 11 a.m. March 9, benefiting area youth programs supported by Slidell Little Theatre and the National Association of Women in Construction. Up to 30 teams cook, with entertainment, awards and more. Team registration is $75. Choose from seafood or non-seafood. Applications and instructions are online at www.SlidellLittleTheatre.org; Facebook.com/NorthshoreGumboCookOff; email northshoregumbo@gmail.com or call (504) 415-3002. Admission is $10 for all-you-can-eat gumbo, and children younger than 10 are free. Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
GARDEN SHOW: Madisonville Garden Club's garden show will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9, on the banks of the Tchefuncte River at Madisonville Town Hall, 403 St. Francis St. More than 25 vendors from the South sell garden-related items including shrubs, perennials, annuals, trees and products. Master gardeners will also be available. For more information, visit the club's Facebook page.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany sale will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 15-16, at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington. There will be books and CDs. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gmail.com.
LAND HISTORY: The purchase and subsequent subdivision of the area now known as Covington will be the subject when Jack Terry discusses land ownership of the tract, from the English occupation of the land in 1763; the purchase of Covington by John Collins; the partition of Collins’ property to heirs and its subsequent disposition. The presentation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, visit www.stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or call (984) 845-4819.
NEWMAN SCHOLARSHIP: Applications are being accepted until March 22 for the Frances S. Newman Scholarship from the Bayou Lacombe Republican Women. Female high school seniors in the 70445 zip code planning to attend a university, college or technical school are eligible. Contact Madelon Nohra at (985) 630-7426 or high school guidance counselors.
SCHOLARSHIP: Applications are open for the Professional Women of St. Tammany's 2019 Scholarship Awards, open to all St. Tammany women who will be attending college, university or post-graduate school. Deadline is March 31. Requirements and applications are online at www.pwst.rocks. Email info@pwst.rocks or barbarad.cranner@gmail or call (504) 931-0564.