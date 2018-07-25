Three men have been arrested after an alleged drive-by shooting at a Lacombe home with two adults and three children inside on July 16.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Jayden Carter, 17, Johnterrius McDowell, 18, and Avery Fabre, 18 were arrested in the incident after an investigation.
The home was struck multiple times by bullets in the shooting, which happened about 8 p.m., but no one was hurt. The people within the home named Fabre as a possible suspect due to a "contentious history" between them. Fabre had also posted a homemade rap video online that possibly threatened the victims, deputies said.
After a suspected vehicle was located in the area, deputies used evidence from within it to ID Carter, who is cousins with Fabre.
Deputies said when they located Fabre and Carter, who were playing dice at a home on W. 32nd Avenue, Fabre was found to be in possession of marijuana. McDowell was also present and found to have a stolen gun in his pocket, deputies said.
Deputies determined that the three men were present in the vehicle, a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata, at the time of shooting. Carter was allegedly driving, and McDowell and Fabre passengers. Fabre was accused of shooting the gun toward the home.
All three were booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail on five counts each of assault by drive-by shooting and a single count of aggravated criminal damage. McDowell faces an additional charge of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and Fabre faces a charge of taking contraband from a penal institution.