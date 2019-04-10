ACT EXCELLENCE : Ben Klein, a junior at St. Paul's School and son of Shawn and Sean Klein, of Mandeville, has achieved a perfect 36 on the ACT. In addition to being an honor student, Ben is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and HOSA. He is also a member of the varsity track team participating in the triple jump. In his spare time he enjoys bass fishing. He plans to major in pre-med at college in 2020.
PUPIL PROGRESSION PLAN: St. Tammany Parish Public School System officials will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. May 8 in the library at Lakeshore High School, 26301 La. 1088, Mandeville, for residents to discuss proposed changes to the School System Pupil Progression Plan. The plan establishes placement, promotion, retention and grading policies for students. Following the public input meeting, the proposed plan will be presented to the School Board for its consideration in July.
SUMMER MUSIC PROGRAMS: The Southeastern Louisiana University Community Music School is hosting a series of summer programs for young musicians. They include:
- A middle school band camp June 17-21 for students in grades five through nine. Tuition is $225.
- A guitar workshop June 10-14. Tuition is $170.
- A chamber music workshop June 10-14. Tuition is $170.
- A strings orchestra workshop June 10-14, suitable for first- to third-year violin, viola and cello students. Tuition is $125.
- A choir workshop June 10-14. Tuition is $170.
- Private instrumental and vocal lessons from June 10 to July 25. Individual lesson fees vary according to the instructor’s qualifications.
For more information on any of these programs, go to www.southeastern.edu/smc or call (985) 549-5502.