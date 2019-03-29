After wrangling for weeks over a proposed bicycle and pedestrian path along West Causeway Approach, the Mandeville City Council voted Thursday to kill the $645,000 project that was first conceived in 2012.
Mayor Donald Villere, who had argued that the plans had to go forward, ultimately agreed with the rationale offered by Councilwoman Lauré Sica, who authored a resolution to reject all bids for the work because they were more than 10 percent above estimates.
But Villere, who refused to comment last week on why he thought the path was important, took the opportunity to defend it Thursday and to chide opponents from the Fontainebleau subdivision for their opposition.
Those residents began turning out in force last month, citing safety concerns and saying that the 10-foot-wide asphalt path slated to run in front of their subdivision on West Causeway Approach would ruin their landscaped entrance.
They also decried the project as a waste of money because there's already a bike path on the other side of West Causeway Approach.
Councilman David Ellis, who represents the area and lives in the neighborhood, tried to delay or kill the project but found an obstacle in Villere, who said that bids had already been opened and the city could find itself sued for breach of contract if it killed the project.
Sica said she had researched the issue and state bid law and found a just cause for rejecting all bids, which were higher than anticipated because more grubbing and clearing was needed.
Villere agreed with her assessment of the legal situation. However, he defended the project as a good one that would have helped to link the eastern and western sides of Mandeville and make it easier to get around town and reach stores such as Rouses and Walgreens and some commercial land that is currently undeveloped.
He compared the project to the lakefront bike path, put in 25 years ago. People at the time might not have seen it as necessary, he said, but now it is heavily used.
He also pointed to the history of the West Causeway Approach project, dating back to 2012. The plans for the bike path were discussed at Planning and Zoning Commission meetings and City Council meetings, he said.
"People in this room think it's a foolish idea because they won't use it," Villere said. "You've made a decision for other people who would use it, and I think that's wrong."
He also questioned the safety concerns raised by the opponents, saying that it would be much safer to use a designated bike path than to cross a four-lane highway.
The mayor suggested that the path could have been reduced in width, but the changes would have been too extensive to handle through change orders on the original bids.
The City Council adopted Sica's resolution and then voted on another resolution, sought by the administration, that would have given Villere authority to sign a contract for the the project. The council voted that measure down, with Councilman Mike Pulaski calling it the "final nail in the coffin."
Both votes were unanimous, and in a marked departure from previous meetings in which the bike path was debated at length, the council voted on Sica's resolution after Ellis moved to call the question, which ended debate on the matter before the floor was opened to the public.
None of those in attendance in the standing-room-only chambers spoke on the matter.
But Councilman John Keller addressed some of the harsh criticism that had been leveled at the council at previous meetings. He said no one had ever tried to hide the project from the public or slip it through, as some had suggested. The bike path had been well-vetted and no opposition had been raised until very recently, he said.
But the fact that more trees were going to be affected and the cost had increased convinced him to vote against it, he said.