"TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD": The Marion Players of St. Paul's School will present Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning story of Atticus Finch and racial inequality Oct. 18-27 at the school, 917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington. For tickets, call (985) 892-3200.
"THE LITTLE MERMAID": The Slidell High School Thespian Society presents the Disney story of Ariel, Sebastian, Ursula and more at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 25-27 at the school's auditorium, 1 Tiger Drive, Slidell. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased in advance at the school office or at the door.
NOCCA DRAMA WORKSHOP: A drama workshop for students in grades nine through 11 will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., from Oct. 30 through Nov. 15. The workshop gives an overview of the NOCCA drama department and prepares students for the spring audition; there is a $40 supply fee. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
OPEN HOUSE: St. Paul's School will hold an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in Briggs Assembly Center, 917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington.
MATH OLYMPIAD: Registration is open for Louisiana fifth-graders seeking to participate in the free Louisiana Elementary Math Olympiad, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Kenilworth Science and Technology School, 7600 Boone Drive, Baton Rouge. The Math Olympiad is a paper-and-pencil contest that measures students' skills at adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing. Students can go to www.laemo.org/start-studying to see the type of questions that will be on the test, which is aligned with the statewide LEAP test. Parents also are encouraged to stay for the event, which also features guest speakers and workshops during the testing.