One hundred years ago, France and Germany signed the Armistice of Compiegne that ended the fighting of World War I. Ryan Martin will discuss the armistice enacted on the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” at 1 p.m. Monday at the Folsom Branch Library, 82393 Railroad Ave.
Martin is an adjunct professor at Northshore Technical Community College.
For information about this program, call (985) 796-9728. To register, visit bit.ly/STPLArmisticeDay.
For information about other library events, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events Oct. 31-Nov. 7
PEN AND INK CLASS: Adults of all skill levels can learn how to draw with pen and ink at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
JOB SKILLS CLASS: Job seekers can learn tips for filling out online job applications at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
TEEN MOVIE SCREENINGS: Teens can watch “Coraline” at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd., and an interactive screening of “Hocus Pocus” (PG) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
PUZZLE TIME: Adults can relax while improving their memory, visual-spatial reasoning and problem-solving skills at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Abita Springs Branch Library, 71683 Leveson St., and at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call the Abita Springs Branch at (985) 893-6285 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
FAMILY GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB: Families will discuss “Knights of the Lunch Table: The Dodgeball Chronicles” by Frank Camusso at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information about the club, call children’s librarian Gigi Mathe at (985) 626-9779.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
FREE PRACTICE ACT: Teens can take a free practice ACT test at 9 a.m. Saturday at the South Slidell Branch Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. To register, visit http://bit.ly/ACT11318. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
FALL HERB GATHERING: Adults can learn how to plant fall gardens including herbs, veggies and pollinating plants and how to build a birdhouse at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
“DIARY OF A WIMPY KID” PARTY: Children can celebrate the release of the 13th “Diary of Wimpy Kid” book with trivia, games and crafts at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
COLORING TIME FOR ADULTS: Adults can de-stress while coloring at 1 p.m. Monday at the Folsom Branch Library, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER CLASS: Adults can learn how to save and organize computer files and personalize a computer at 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
MACRAMÉ JEWELRY CLASS: Adults can learn how to create macramé feather charms using simple knots at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
TECH TIME: Adults can bring their digital devices to the library for one-on-one help from a reference librarian at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: Master gardener Tom Cuccia will answer gardening questions at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch Library, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
THE TRUFFLE HONEYS CONCERT: The Friends of the Slidell Library will sponsor a concert by The Truffle Honeys, a trio that sings pop, jazz, folk and Broadway tunes, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.