The City of Slidell appears to have found a suitable name for an economic development district that could be created to jumpstart a proposed commercial area located along the Interstate 10 corridor.
At least two members of the Slidell City Council expressed reservation, however, about creating an economic development district at all, regardless of what it’s named, until further details are hammered out by developers and the city.
Still, the council voted 7-2 on Tuesday to advance a proposed ordinance that would create the Town Center Parkway Economic Development District (EDD.) The EDD would be adjacent to the current Fremaux EDD which sits on the city’s eastern edge at Interstate 10.
Creation of the EDD, which previously had been named the W-14 Economic Development District, had been postponed several times previously because council members felt the name was too generic. The W-14 Drainage Canal meanders throughout the city, but the Town Center Parkway handle focuses specifically on where the district would be located.
The name change didn’t impress Councilman at Large Glynn Pichon who requested that the proposal, which was part of Tuesday’s consent calendar, be pulled for discussion.
Pichon questioned why the council needed to create an economic district when specific boundaries had yet to be drawn. Pichon indicated it would be beneficial to know which businesses would be part of any development, as well as the cost of any infrastructure the city would provide.
“It’s a deal in the dark (right now,)” Pichon said.
Fellow Councilman at Large Bill Borchert, as well as legal counsel for the city and the Stirling Levis 2, LLC development group, said creating an EDD was usual practice before deciding particulars for such districts, but Pichon motioned that a vote be postponed until the council’s Oct. 23 meeting.
Council members Leslie Denham, David Dunham and Val Vanney sided with him, but the motion failed 5-4. Borchert then motioned for the proposal to be placed back on the consent calendar and that passed 7-2, with only Pichon and Vanney dissenting.
A public hearing on the ordinance will be held at the council meeting on Oct. 9. A majority vote by the council would create the district, which proponents say is a positive for both the city and Stirling Levis 2, which seeks to further develop the area between Fremaux Ave. and Old Spanish Trail along I-10.
Borchert previously said that Stirling will not be allowed to bond out public infrastructure costs for any new development. Since the time that Stirling Properties built the Fremaux Town Center commercial development, the city has changed its policy on EDDs and requires developers to be reimbursed for public infrastructure costs, rather than bond out and issue debt on a district.
Money is only reimbursable to developers when accrued for public infrastructure costs such as streets, lighting and drainage.
In other action Tuesday, the council unanimously approved an ordinance that allows for demolition of the current Greenbriar Community Care Center (a skilled nursing facility on Robert Blvd.) and creation of a new nursing facility in the same location.
Several north Slidell residents attended Tuesday’s meeting to hear a presentation by the officials with CommCare Corporation -- a non-profit Louisiana group that operates Greenbriar.
District G Councilwoman Cindi King raised constituent concerns about drainage, noise and traffic, and indicated she was pleased with the answers she received on plans to rebuild and modernize the existing facility.
Construction is scheduled to begin in October and last approximately one year.
The council also unanimously approved Tuesay plans for a large storage facility to be built on Lindberg Drive, also located just off Interstate 10. The three-story building would total 116,850 square feet and signs to advertise the business would not reach higher than the surrounding treelines, the developer said.