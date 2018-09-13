The St. Paul's School celebrated its 100th anniversary under the direction of the Christian Brothers during the week of Sept. 10. The anniversary week was filled with special activities, including a president's assembly Sept. 10 and a Mass celebrated by Rt. Rev. Justin Brown, OSB, for students, faculty and honored guests Sept. 13.
On Sept. 12, the school community came together for an assembly in the St. Paul's gymnasium and followed with a march around the Covington campus. Students then gathered at the Christian Brothers House to sing, and everyone snacked on treats provided by the St. Paul's Mother's Club.
The Christian Brothers purchased the school in 1918 from the Benedictine priests of St. Joseph's Abbey, who had run the school since 1911.