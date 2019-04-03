FOOD FEST: Pentecost Baptist Church will hold a Food and Gospel Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at 36138 Shady Lane, Slidell. In addition to gospel groups and singers, there will be food and games for all ages. Booth rental is $100. For information, call (985) 641-5527 or (985) 285-5629.
ANNIVERSARY: The Macedonia Baptist Church will celebrate its 118th year at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the church, 60183 Bryan Road, Slidell. The Rev. Jerome Warren, of Greater Hays Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Franklinton, will be the speaker. For information, call (985) 643-7329.
LENTEN MISSION: The Rev. Tony Rigoli, OMI, VF, will speak on "Crossing the Highway to Heaven — Stop, Look and Go!" at 7 p.m. April 8-10, at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. For information, call (985) 845-7342.
MANDEVILLE-COVINGTON CHRISTIAN WOMEN CONNECTION: “Love is Love” will be the theme of the Mandeville-Covington Christian Women Connection event from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Peter’s House, 23639 Faith Road, Ponchatoula. The Mandeville-Covington group is an affiliate of Stonecroft Ministries. There will be games, door prizes and music. Angie Leigh Monroe, of Euless, Texas, will speak. Donations will be accepted. For information, call Peter’s House, (985) 467-0105.