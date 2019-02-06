The OnSTAGE performance series put on by the City of Covington is opening its fourth season Thursday, Feb. 7, with the New York Tenors' "Direct from Carnegie Hall" show.
The trio celebrates the Big Apple with songs from Broadway, opera and ethnic and patriotic favorites.
After that show, which like the rest of the series is held at the 450-seat Fuhrmann Auditorium, the schedule takes an eclectic turn.
It continues with:
- May 16: mentalist Joshua Kane’s “Borders of the Mind,” an interactive performance for all ages
- Aug. 15: Brian La Blanc’s One Stop Pony Band, which recreates the voices of many favorites such as Neil Diamond, The Doors, Tom Petty, Johnny Cash, Jimmy Buffett and others
- Dec. 5: “Christmas Bingo: It’s a Ho-Ho-Holy Night” with Vicki Quade, the co-writer of the hit local play “Late Night Catechism.”
A "season passport" package provides access to all four shows and gives purchasers a choice of the best seats. Season tickets can be purchased between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Patrons can choose prime seating for $100 and choice seating for $75.
Individual show tickets also are available for $20 in advance at bontempstix.com/events/onstage or $25 at the door.
Amy Tucker, Covington facilities director, said the shows are hand-picked at a trade show where acts from all over the world perform. Some come from talent agents who have worked with the city in the past and who bring new acts that are on tour.
The Fuhrmann, a 15,762-square-foot venue that includes a stage, professional theatrical lighting, a 32-channel light board and Bose 32-channel sound system with mixer, also hosts a variety of shows that aren't part of the OnSTAGE series.
The Elvis Experience, featuring Jayson Alfano and the Heartbreak Orchestra, will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Alfano is an award-winning tribute artist from Pontchatoula who approached the city about having his own show in the Fuhrman, Tucker said.
General admission is $32; VIP tickets are $42, which includes a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at bontempsstix.com/event/the-elvis-experience or call (985) 500-4417.
Other live performances will be announced soon for the Cultural Season at the Fuhrmann, and local school plays and dance reviews are held throughout the year.
While the theater has a current-day following, it is rooting in Covington history. The theater is named for Covington resident Sidney Fuhrmann, whose family contributed to the cultural scene in the seat of St. Tammany Parish. He built the first theater in Covington, the Parkview Theatre, which was located where Del Porto's Restaurant is today.
One of Sidney Fuhrmann and Pauline Frederick Fuhrmann's daughters, Rosemerry Emelia Fuhrmann Hanian, performed on Broadway as a dancer and choreographer for more than 20 years, before returning home to found the Covington Dance Center.
For information, visit www.covla.com or call (985) 892-1873.