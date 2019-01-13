Katie Fitzmorris’ family and consumer sciences classes at Covington High used their sewing skills to help spread joy this holiday season. They created 60 stockings that were sent to churches to be filled with small Christmas gifts. The stockings were then distributed to elementary-school students in underprivileged areas.
The class also partnered with New Orleans Outreach to help the homeless population of New Orleans. Students made fleece blankets to be distributed to the people unable to get into shelters when temperatures drop.
Fitzmorris enjoys having her students take part in projects such as this one, especially during the holidays.
“Teaching sewing is a life skill, but I also want my students to remember it’s important to take care of others, too,” she said.
Covington students also maintained their annual tradition of collecting donations for the Covington Police Department’s Toys for Tots event. Samantha Doyle’s leadership class organized the toy drive. They collected more than 100 toys and more than $700 in cash donations.
Members of the Covington High cheerleaders and Dancin’ Darlins were on hand at the event to help the children pick out toys. Volunteers included Sarah Pennington, Caitlyn Buras, Lindsey Thornton, Analiese Donovan, Skylen Knapp, Savana Hughes, Carlie Riviere, Halle Koepp, Lexi Hebert, Brooke Rebaldo, Kaitlyn Keating, Rileigh Kaack and Grace Bulloch.
The Northshore Food Bank also received help from Covington students this holiday season. The Student Council hosted a competition among first-hour classes to see which class could donate the most food, and Kenny Byrd’s American government class won the competition. In all, Covington High donated more than 900 pounds of essential food items to the food bank.