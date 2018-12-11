Every high school has one important goal — to prepare its students for the next step in life, whether that's college or the workforce.
Archbishop Hannan High School develops students not just in academics, but in character and faith as well.
Through the theology department, students are challenged to grow spiritually in the classroom. The campus ministry program, led by campus minister Ryan Cossé, offers students the opportunity to become more involved in faith-based activities on campus.
"Through our retreats, service program and liturgies, the goal of Campus Ministry at Hannan is to help every student grow into the person God created them to be," Cossé said.
School Mass is held monthly in the gymnasium, and all alumni, parents, grandparents and friends of Archbishop Hannan High School are welcome to join in the celebration. A weekly Mass is held every Thursday in the Mary, Queen of Peace Chapel at the beginning of lunch for administration, faculty, staff and students.
The Sacrament of Reconciliation is made available to all students during the liturgical seasons of Lent and Advent. Students are invited to participate every year in the annual National March for Life in Washington, D.C.
Peer interaction also is stressed at Hannan. Each grade participates at a retreat led by both faculty members and the campus ministry team.
During the daylong retreat, students have an opportunity to grow closer to God while learning more about their classmates, which is something made easier in a smaller school community.