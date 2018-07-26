The Mandeville City Council voted unanimously Thursday to annex just under 13 acres of land on La. 22, despite the objections raised by a lawyer representing one of the property owners affected by the vote.
Michael Reese told the City Council that he had filed a lawsuit on behalf of his client, John Bowers, who owns 1.93 acres of the land.
His client has received a permit from St. Tammany Parish to develop an apartment complex on the land, he said, and while parish regulations allowed for a 55-unit complex, he said the landowner voluntarily agreed to reduce the size of the complex to 40 units and to make other changes.
The first floor will be restricted to older residents and will be built with their requirements in mind, but those units will not rent for more, he said.
Reese said his client is concerned that if the property is annexed, the city will demand even fewer units— perhaps as few as 28.
"I know density is a hot-button issue," Reese said.
He asked the City Council to defer a vote on the annexation until his client's Aug. 15 hearing date.
"This is a $7 million development that is in danger of being shut down," he said. "That's not good for anybody."
Council Chairman Clay Madden asked City Planning Director Louisette Kidd and City Attorney Paul Harrison to provide an overview of the city's annexation plan.
Harrison said the land in question is essentially an island of unincorporated land in Mandeville and annexing it would make it "crystal clear" that the land is in the city, subject to its laws and also covered by police and other city services.
The parish can't provide water and sewerage services, he said, noting that the apartment's development plans include a large sewage treatment plant.
Kidd cited a 1990 sales tax sharing agreement with the parish that was renewed in 2003 with the additional purpose of growth management.
But Reese, who had been in court that morning concerning the litigation, said that Judge Rusty Knight found it interesting that a plan made 28 years ago that was amended 15 years ago is just now resulting in an annexation. Reese said it's clear that the reason is that the landowner has received a permit from the parish for his apartment complex.
"That's the fundamental unfairness my client feels," he said.
But the City Council, with little discussion, voted unanimously to annex the land.