Aireial Mack was on a lunch break from her sales job at the LA Fitness gym in Slidell on Jan. 2 when she got a text message from her supervisor: "We took you off the schedule because your (hair) doesn't meet LA FITNESS STANDARDS in a fro," wrote Blake Mata, who is white. "We want a classy appearance. We don't want to leak off a n***er style don't take it wrong, just change it."
Mack, who is African-American, said the text was not only sickening, but indicative of a pattern of racially biased comments uttered by her white male supervisors while she was an employee of the gym on the north shore.
She said she immediately brought it to the attention of the gym's general manager, Mark Mayeux. Several days later, she was fired.
Horrified, she filed a discrimination claim on March 6 with the Louisiana Commission on Human Rights against LA Fitness and its parent company, Fitness International.
The commission investigates harassment and discrimination complaints in Louisiana and is the state version of the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Mack, 26, said the experience has left her shaken.
"I walked in confident, and I left out a whole other way," she said. "I left out broken."
The commission said in a letter to Mack in July that the company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which protects people from discrimination in the workplace, "because (Mack) was taken off the schedule due to her natural hair." The agency attempted to negotiate an agreement with the company, but that effort failed, according to director Leah Raby.
While the state agency found violations, it also acknowledged that the official reasons the company gave for firing Mack — excessive sick days and a poor work ethic — are justifiable grounds for terminating an employee.
In her complaint, Mack detailed another encounter with Mata in which she said he pointed her out to a customer, saying, "Doesn’t she look good for a black girl? Look at her butt."
The commission also noted that Mack had provided evidence of Mata using the same racial slur he used in the text message on other occasions, "indicat(ing) that this was a constant practice of his."
Mata and Mayeux did not return calls for comment after being contacted by The Advocate and WWL-TV at the gym and at their cellphone numbers.
The Slidell club's operations manager referred questions to the company, a national health club chain based in Irvine, California, with 675 locations, according to its website. After multiple attempts to reach the company's headquarters over several days, Jill Greuling, a vice president, responded via email Tuesday, asking what the inquiry was about and then saying, "OK. Let me see what I can find."
She did not provide additional information.
But while the company and Mack's former supervisors remained silent, another former employee said she had a similar experience.
Angelle Torres, a former fitness manager, said that Mata and Mayeux sat near her, and she heard them use racial slurs about African-Americans who came into the gym.
"It was sickening to have to sit there and bear witness to it," said Torres, who is white. "But I had to feed my family. I didn't have a choice. I was scared to speak up and say anything about it. Because I didn't want to lose my job.”
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has concurred with the Louisiana Commission on Human Rights' findings and will issue a "right to sue" letter to Mack, which means that the agency is not taking action itself against the company.
Mack said that she does in fact plan to sue. If the case goes to trial, Stefanie Allweiss, a human resources expert, said that a jury would have to decide whether the conduct rose to the level of a hostile environment.
“That is something that occurs over a period of time," she said. "It may not be one incident. It's usually a series of incidents. It's the environment, not necessarily the decision that is made.”
This story was altered on Sept. 25 to reflect that Mark Mayeux and Blake Mata did not reply to calls for comment and that the gym's operations manager referred questions to the company.