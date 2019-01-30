MALL WALKERS: North Shore Square Mall, 150 Northshore Blvd., Slidell, will open for walkers at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, through a partnership with Slidell Memorial Hospital, to encourage people to walk with the advantages of mall security, air conditioning and water fountains. For information, call (985) 280-8529.
CAREGIVERS WORKSHOP: The Council on Aging St. Tammany Parish caregiver support programs allow those caring for people with Alzheimer's, dementia or other age-related illnesses to share struggles and successes, guided by gerontologist Matt Estrade. The meetings at Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St., will be held 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2 and Feb. 20. Meetings at the Covington Senior Center, 19404 N. 10th St., will be Tuesdays, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26. 23. For more information, call (985) 892-0377.
CARE AWARD: Dr. Christopher Foret has been received the quarterly Medical Director's Award of St. Tammany Quality Network. The Folsom physician was honored for his care in the management of diabetes mellitus and hypertension.
MEDITATION CLASS: Mindful Meditation sessions are an introduction to the practice and also provide support for those already engaged. Led by Dan Lawton, an instructor in mindfulness-based stress reduction, the sessions will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 5 and 26; and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Slidell Memorial Hospital Community Outreach Center, Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. To register, call (985) 280-6612.
JOINT REPLACEMENT CLASS: Lakeview Regional Medical Center will host a free class at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, in the Pelican Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington, on how to prepare for joint replacement surgery and what to expect during the hospital stay. Participants will meet the therapy staff, learn about exercise and activities. The class is limited to 40 participants. For information or to register, see www.lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
COFFEE FOR CARING: Caregiver Coffee Talk will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Slidell Memorial Hospital's Regional Cancer Center, 1120 Robert Blvd. Caregivers gather to discuss coping with daily stress, self-care and challenges facing the caregiver and family. For information, call (985) 280-6612.
SIBLING SESSIONS: Big Brother, Big Sister is a class for ages 3 to 10 to learn ways to interact and care for infants, with diapering, making a gift for the new baby and touring the birthing center at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, at Slidell Memorial Hospital's Florida Avenue Conference Room, 1025 Florida Ave. To register, call (985) 280-2657 or visit www.slidellmemorial.org.
NEW BABY CLASS: Lakeview Regional Medical Center will host a class at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, in the Magnolia Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington, for new parents. Participants will learn normal newborn characteristics, what to expect during the hospital stay, what to expect when at home with a newborn, optimum nutrition for a new baby, signs of illness, safe sleep practices and car seat safety. The class is limited to 30 participants. For information or to register, see www.lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
LYMPHEDEMA SCREENING: Find information on lymphedema, a medical condition resulting from surgery or radiation, at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Slidell Memorial Hospital's Regional Cancer Center, first-floor library, 1120 Robert Blvd. To register, call (985) 280-6611.
BIRTHING TOUR: Lakeview Regional Medical Center will host a tour of the women and children's services units at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The group tours are for expectant parents and their families to see the labor and delivery and recovery/post-partum units and talk about the process from admitting to discharge. The tours are offered the second Saturday of each month and start at 10:30 a.m. and run every half hour until noon. For information or to register, see www.lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
ONGOING
BETTER BREATHERS CLUB: The Better Breathers Club, a program of the American Lung Association, meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month (Feb. 14) in the Magnolia Room of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The club is meant for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as their caregivers. To register, visit lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another to solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.
MEDICARE COUNSELING: The state Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Information Program will offer counseling services for Medicare beneficiaries from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. The counselor is Medicare-certified and can explain original Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. For information, call (800) 259-5300 or visit ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Patricia Hart conducts free yoga classes for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Wear loose-fitting clothing; mats are available for use. Registration and a medical release are required. For information, call Hart at (985) 707-4961.