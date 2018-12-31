Friends, family and co-workers of Ivan Toney were smiling as they waited to give blood at Slidell Municipal Auditorium recently, cheered by a chance to help the 36-year-old man who was badly injured by a hit-and-run driver, but also by news that he's improving.
Toney's mother, Karen Ray, said she knew her youngest son was going to make it when doctors at University Medical Center in New Orleans removed an intercranial pressure monitoring device Dec. 12 and he was taken off of a ventilator.
"He's a fighter," she said.
The accident, which happened Dec. 7, was the third time Toney has been hit by a car. The first time was when he was 18 months old and was out on a shopping trip with his great-grandmother. The second time was as a child when he was playing with friends. But neither of those incidents hurt him as severely as the recent one.
Following the hit-and-run, Toney had surgery to put pins in his pelvis, which was broken in the accident, Ray said. He came through the surgery well but will require additional surgery to realign his rib cage, which was more damaged on his right side.
His broken ribs made breathing difficult, family members said, but the irrepressible Toney, who goes by the nickname "Mr. Slidell," is finally able to talk again. And friends predicted that he won't stop.
"I just talked to him," family friend Jessica Butler-Brown said as she waited to donate blood. "He's getting better, getting stronger."
Toney sings and raps under the name Poison Ivy, and Butler-Brown said that he first opened his eyes after surgery when he heard one of his songs playing.
"Everyone loves him," she said.
Ashley Robbins, who went to high school with Toney, echoed that thought. "He's a friend of everybody," she said. "Everyone knows who he is. I work in Slidell, so I see him walking everywhere."
Toney, who works part-time for the Slidell Recreation Department, was walking the night that he was struck by a vehicle on Airport Road.
His sister-in-law, Keyone Toney, said she and her husband had seen him at his apartment that evening and thought he was staying in the rest of the night.
But Toney let a friend know he was going to walk to Big Lots, some distance away, his sister-in-law said. The friend became concerned when there was no further word from him and called Toney's cellphone. A police officer answered.
It was one of Toney's many friends who had found him, his mother said. Chad Mondello, who was driving on Airport Road, spotted Toney lying on the side of the street, a discovery that Ray said saved his life.
A 65-year-old Slidell man, Willis Barker II, was booked with hit-and-run three days after Toney was hit.
The blood drive will help the family financially, Blood Center spokesman Paul Adams said. The event drew 57 donors, exceeding the goal of 50, and people can continue to donate blood to help the family by giving a Blood Center location and saying that it is for replacement for Ivan Toney, Adams said.
The city of Slidell sponsored the drive, and Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer and Recreation Director Kevin Walcott were among those who donated. In the first 25 minutes, the drive was almost halfway to its goal.
Walcott said that Toney is missed at the Recreation Department, where he worked three days a week. "We want him back," he said.
But even before he was hired, Walcott said, Toney was an active member of the community, particularly when it came to beautification and citywide cleanup projects.
His mother praised the community and city officials for their outpouring of support.
Her son will have a long recovery and will need inpatient rehabilitation. But his continued improvement is keeping their spirits up. "He is a walking miracle," his sister-in-law said. "God has something he wants him to do."