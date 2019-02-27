The Slidell City Council approved a franchise agreement at its meeting on Feb. 26 that granted Atmos Energy rights to provide natural gas to homes and businesses within city limits for the next 10 years.
The agreement also upped the amount paid to the city during the 10-year stretch from 2 percent of gross receipts to 4 percent. Atmos will make quarterly payments, as outlined in the ordinance.
The measure passed 8-1, with Councilman at Large Glynn Pichon casting the lone dissenting vote. Pichon said after the meeting that he viewed the ordinance as a tax increase on citizens, because he thinks the utility company will simply pass on to customers the cost of the increased payments to the city.
Though any increase to a customer's bill would be very small, little things add up, Pichon said.
"I'm wary of any kind of tax increases," he said.
The 2-percent increase makes Atmos' payments to the city match the agreements Slidell has with other utility companies.
The council could increase the percentage Atmos pays Slidell if the gas company agrees to pay another city or parish more than 4 percent of gross receipts during the 10-year agreement.
In addition to the quarterly payments, Atmos will maintain all Slidell plants, buildings, equipment and gas lines. Atmos also will be responsible for any damages to streets, bridges or other public places while maintaining or upgrading gas lines.
Also on Feb. 26, the council accepted a bid to improve lighting at John Slidell Park. The low bid of $948,000 was submitted by GeoSport Lighting Systems, LLC of St. Gabriel.
City Engineer Blaine Clancy said work is expected to begin by the beginning of April, at latest.