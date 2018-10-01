Local arts educator Meghan Garcia has announced her candidacy for the District E seat on the Covington City Council.
Garcia, a Talented Arts teacher in St. Tammany Parish, has spent more than 12 years working in cultural community service within Covington and St. Tammany Parish.
As an education coordinator and eventually the director of the St. Tammany Art Association, Garcia spearheaded the planning and organizing of many city-wide cultural events, including Spring for Art and Fall for Art. She graduated from the Leadership St. Tammany program in 2009 and has served on the Healing Arts Initiative Committee of St. Tammany Hospital.
Garcia also is past president of the Cultural Alliance of the Americas -- a local non-profit that brings music into schools and concerts to the general public. She is co-founder of a new music festival in the Bogue Falaya Park, "Falaya Fest”, and is an active member of the Covington Business Association.
Garcia is an eighth generation Covington resident. She attended St. Peter's Elementary and Scholastica Academy, and she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Loyola University. She also attended Charles University in Prague for Cultural Arts Studies.
“As a councilperson, I will work hard to preserve the small town charm and unmatched natural beauty that make Covington home for us," she said.
"I want to be part of the growth of Covington’s potential as a thriving cultural mecca, rich in the arts, business opportunity, and overall sense of community well-being. I believe in smart planning and development that fosters growth and still preserves the environment we love most about Covington."
Covington's municipal elections are slated for next March. The District E seat on the city council will be vacated, as current councilman Rick Smith is term-limited.