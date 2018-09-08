Week Three Games
1. Covington hosts Dutchtown
2. Fontainebleau at Denham Springs
3. St. Paul’s at Christian Brothers (Tenn.)
4. Northshore at Biloxi (Miss.)
5. Slidell at Walker
6. Archbishop Hannan hosts Pope John Paul II
7. Northlake Christian hosts Resurrection Catholic (Miss.)
8. Lakeshore at Hancock County (Miss.)
9. Pearl River at Pine
10. Salmen at Hammond
Picks:
St. Tammany Sports Editor David Folse II (Last Week 9-2, Overall 18-4)
1. Dutchtown
2. Denham Springs
3. Christian Brothers (Tenn.)
4. Northshore
5. Slidell
6. Archbishop Hannan
7. Resurrection Catholic (Miss.)
8. Lakeshore
9. Pearl River
10. Hammond
New Orleans Advocate Prep Editor Rod Walker (Last Week 9-2, Overall 19-3)
1. Covington
2. Denham Springs
3. Christian Brothers (Tenn.)
4. Northshore
5. Slidell
6. Archbishop Hannan
7. Northlake Christian
8. Lakeshore
9. Pine
10. Hammond
Celebrity Guest Picker: Devin Brumfield (former Covington High and current University of Utah running back)
1. Covington
2. Fontainebleau
3. Christian Brothers (Tenn.)
4. Northshore
5. Slidell
6. Archbishop Hannan
7. Northlake Christian
8. Lakeshore
9. Pearl River
10. Salmen