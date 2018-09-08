Devin Brumfield (Celebrity Guest Picker)

Week Three Games

1. Covington hosts Dutchtown

2. Fontainebleau at Denham Springs

3. St. Paul’s at Christian Brothers (Tenn.)

4. Northshore at Biloxi (Miss.)

5. Slidell at Walker

6. Archbishop Hannan hosts Pope John Paul II

7. Northlake Christian hosts Resurrection Catholic (Miss.)

8. Lakeshore at Hancock County (Miss.)

9. Pearl River at Pine

10. Salmen at Hammond

Picks:

St. Tammany Sports Editor David Folse II (Last Week 9-2, Overall 18-4)

1. Dutchtown

2. Denham Springs

3. Christian Brothers (Tenn.)

4. Northshore

5. Slidell

6. Archbishop Hannan

7. Resurrection Catholic (Miss.)

8. Lakeshore

9. Pearl River

10. Hammond

New Orleans Advocate Prep Editor Rod Walker (Last Week 9-2, Overall 19-3)

1. Covington

2. Denham Springs

3. Christian Brothers (Tenn.)

4. Northshore

5. Slidell

6. Archbishop Hannan

7. Northlake Christian

8. Lakeshore

9. Pine

10. Hammond

Celebrity Guest Picker: Devin Brumfield (former Covington High and current University of Utah running back)

1. Covington

2. Fontainebleau

3. Christian Brothers (Tenn.)

4. Northshore

5. Slidell

6. Archbishop Hannan

7. Northlake Christian

8. Lakeshore

9. Pearl River

10. Salmen

