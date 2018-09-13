Speeding motorists and others who violate Madisonville's traffic laws will pay higher fines after the town council adopted a rewritten traffic ordinance on Wednesday.
Speeders will now pay as much as $250 when they are caught, or as much as $350 if they speed through a school zone. Other traffic fines also have been increased to at least $200.
Madisonville Police Chief Barney Tyrney said speeding on the two state highways that run through town has been a problem for years, and he vowed to do something about it when he was appointed to the post in February. Madisonville police officers have written hundreds of speeding tickets per month since then, compared to only dozens monthly in previous years.
Tyrney said the new fines are not excessive, but that they should send a message about how serious the town is in its efforts to eliminate the problem. Tyrney also proposed raising the town’s traffic fines, which were among the lowest in the parish before Wednesday's council vote.
In other council business, members authorized Mayor Jean Pelloat to apply for a federal Wallop-Breaux grant to rebuild the town’s boat launch at the end of Lake Road. If the grant is awarded, it will fund 65 percent of the $344,770 project, and the town will be responsible for the other 35 percent.
Councilmen also authorized Pelloat to apply for state grant to fund 50 percent of a $180,000 project to build a pavilion at Madisonville Town Park.
Pelloat also was authorized to enter into an agreement with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office to review all commercial building plans to ensure that they comply with state construction codes. The service will be provided at no cost to the town.
At the beginning of the meeting, Pelloat introduced Alicia Watts as the new Town Clerk. Watts succeeds Joyce Core, who died last year. Wayne Morlier has held the position on a temporary basis since then.