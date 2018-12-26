The Castine Center in Mandeville was filled with the sights, sounds and scents of Christmas as 1,200 senior citizens danced the day away during the recent Senior Citizens’ Holiday Dinner.
The St. Tammany Sheriff’s Association and Sheriff Randy Smith hosted the popular event, which draws senior citizens from all over St. Tammany Parish to socialize and enjoy a traditional holiday meal served by deputies.
DJ Rockin' Ron kept the holiday tunes playing while guests hit the dance floor. Also entertaining were the Mandeville Junior High choir; Santa and Mrs. Claus; elves; and even the Grinch.
The program included a welcome by Capt. Sammy O’Keefe Jr., a presentation of colors by the sheriff's Honor Guard, Pledge of Allegiance led by Deputy Chief Jeff Boehm, national anthem led by Officer Kalinda Ladner, prayer led by Deputy Chief Greg Longino and a Christmas message by Smith.
The event is possible due to the generosity of area sponsors and a team of volunteers. “It started out small, and each year it’s gotten bigger and bigger. To recognize the senior citizens is important,” Smith said. “A lot of them have told me that they look forward to this event all year.”
Christmas is wild fun at refuge
Families learned about nature and local wildlife, along with southeast Louisiana-style arts and crafts, and visited with Santa during the recent Cajun Christmas event at the Bayou Lacombe Visitor Center of the Southeast Louisiana Refuges National Wildlife Refuges.
“It’s nice that the (refuges) puts this on for the kids. They like being outdoors, and the animals,” parent Loretta Mazzeno, of LaPlace, said of the 10th annual event.
Children learned about the environmental importance of “upcycling” and made Christmas ornaments from materials such as paper towel rolls, egg cartons and fallen tree branches gathered from the grounds.
The children turned the items into jingle bells, Christmas trees, wooden cookie ornaments, snowflakes, poinsettias, owls and bears.
“It’s showing them that not everything has to be thrown away. You can use them for multiple different items,” said Becky Larkins, supervisory refuge ranger and organizer of the event.
“It’s a nice way to get them here,” Larkins said of families. “It teaches kids about wildlife in all eight refuges of the Southeast Louisiana complex."
For information about the Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge and events at the Bayou Lacombe Visitor Center, visit fws.gov/refuge/big_branch_marsh/annual_events.html.