HOLIDAY EVENTS
CHRISTMAS IN THE COUNTRY: Various times through Dec. 24. Downtown Covington. Special shopping events, strolling musicians and more. Free. (985) 892-1873 or 1873 or covla.com.
CHRISTMAS IN A VICTORIAN PARLOR: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Dec. 22. Otis House Museum, 119 Fairview Dr., Madisonville. Tours featuring Victorian Christmases. $4. (985) 892-4652.
CHRISTMAS UNDER THE STARS: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Griffin Park, Olde Town Slidell. Lights, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas cottages and more. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Zoo2You, 82089 La. 25, Folsom. Reindeer and other animals for everyone to enjoy. $20. (504) 756-1501.
LET IT SNOW: Time, TBA. Saturday. Covington Recreation Complex, 4001 dePorres Road, Covington. Faux snow and live reindeer. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
THE NUTCRACKER: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. The Southern Youth Ballet’s 20th production of the holiday classic. $20. (985) 707-4792 or southernyouthballet.org.
EVENING HOLIDAY MARKET: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Local vendors, live music and Santa. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandevlle.com.
SLIDELL MOVIE NIGHT: 7 p.m. Saturday. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane. A Christmas movie under the stars. Free. (985) (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
SLIDELL’S BAYOU CHRISTMAS: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 19-22. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane. The Boys and Girls Club of Slidell presents three days of lights, entertainment and food. Free. (985) 960-1241.
THEATER
CHRISTMAS AT CAMELOT: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Playmakers Theatre, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. A King Arthur twist on the yuletide. $10. playmakersinc.com.
A TUNA CHRISTMAS: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Café Luke Dinner Theatre, 153 Robert St., Slidell. Don Redman and Rickie Luke play all 22 residents of Tuna, Texas, during the Christmas season. $45 dinner and show, $25 dessert/show. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
MUSIC
CANDLELIGHT CAROLING: 7 p.m. Thursday. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. Hampshire St. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
O COME LET US ADORE: 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday. First Baptist Church of Covington, 16333 Highway 1085. The church choir’s annual Christmas concert. fbcov.org.
A CHRISTMAS BRASS SPECTACULAR: 5 p.m. Sunday. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. Eric Morales leads a brass ensemble through a seasonal program. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
LOUISIANA ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS CONCERTS: 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Greater Covington Center, Fuhrmann Auditorium, in downtown Covington. Students present public benefit concerts for the Teresian Sisters’ mission. Each will feature different performers. In lieu of tickets, bring donations of diapers, toiletries, gently used winter clothes, toys (wrapped only in a bag), or checks made payable to Teresian Sisters’ Mission. Call (504) 208-2301 for more information.
BEETHOVEN AND BLUE JEANS: 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St. The Louisiana Philharmonic plays yuletide favorites in a family show. $20-$37. (504) 525-6530 or lpomusic.com.
NORTHSHORE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA: 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2055 2nd St. Seasonal favorites from the local group. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
BAROQUE CHRISTMAS: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. First Baptist Church of Covington. 16333 La. 1085. The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra presents its classical show featuring works by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Corelli and Bach plus the Messiah. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
CAROLING AT THE TRAILHEAD: 5 p.m. Dec. 23. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The Cornerstone Church invites all to sing classic seasonal songs. Free. janeaustenfestival.org.
JAZZ ON CHRISTMAS EVE: 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire, Covington. Jamil Sharp leads his group with a new twist on Christmas classics. Free. (985) 892-3177.
KID STUFF
PET PICTURES WITH SANTA: 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tractor Supply Co., 1884 Collins Blvd., Covington. Benefiting the St. Tammany Animal Resource Team. $4. (985) 249-4684 or startfosters.com.
CAJUN CHRISTMAS AT BIG BRANCH: 2 p.m. Saturday. Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Santa and Mrs. Claus visit for cookies, cocoa and story time. Free. (985) 882-2025 or fws.gov.refuge/big_branch_marsh.
TEDDY BEAR HIGH TEA: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. An English tradition for young guests and their stuffed companions. (985) 908-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
NUTCRACKER HIGH TEA: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 22. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E Rutland St., Covington. Fill your cup with cheer and experience the Nutcracker. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
OTHER EVENTS
MUSIC
SHAKE ‘EM UP BRASS BAND: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Dew Drop Jazz Club & Social Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. The all-female, all-brass traditional jazz group closes the fall season at the Dew Drop. $10. dewdropjazzhall.com.
BIG DADDY’O AND UNEVEN GROUND: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
ART
ROY ROBINSON RETROSPECTIVE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Abita Springs Trailhead Museum. Honoring the late local artist/illustrator. Free. (985) 773-4463.
SEQUENTIAL REALITIES: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturday through Jan. 26. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington, Featuring the work of James Burke. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.com.
SLIDELL MAGAZINE CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays through Dec. 21. Slidell Cultural Center, Celebrating 100 covers of the magazine. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
PEG UNSER RECEPTION: 5 p.m. Wednesday. Mandeville City Hall, 3101 E. Causeway Approach. The Mandeville Artist of the Month is honored. cityofmandeville.com.
LOUISIANA WATERCOLOR SOCIETY WINTER SHOW: Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 4. Christwood Retirement Community, 100 Christwood Dr., Covington. The society’s 50th anniversary celebrated by a juried show honoring the late Claire Rohrbough. Free. (985) 898-0515 or Christwoodrc.com
CALL FOR ARTISTS
SALAD DAYS: Feb. 8-March 22. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists ages 5-19. Deadline for entry is Jan. 28. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
OUTDOORS
NATURE WALK AND TITIVATION: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Enjoy the sights and sounds of nature while sprucing up the trails. Loppers provided. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
OYSTER SHELL & MAGNOLIA POD ANGELS: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
HOLIDAY EMBOSSING: 10 a.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 635386 Home Estates Drive, Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. third Thursdays. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212.
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447.
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood St., Covington. Free. (985) 893-2884.