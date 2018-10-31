LSU HOMECOMING COURT: Rachel Campbell, a Mandeville senior majoring in mass communication with a concentration in political communication, was a senior member of the university's 14-member Homecoming Court. Only seniors are eligible for king or queen honors, chosen in a multistage selection process that includes an application review round, a round of interviews with judges and a vote by the students. The king and queen, crowned at the Mississippi State game, were Daniel Wolf and Sarah Perkins, of Baton Rouge.